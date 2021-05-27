DR. ROBERT WALLACE: Teen gets kicked out of house
DR. WALLACE: My dad kicked me out of our family’s house last week, and since I have not been able to use a computer to attend my high school classes via video conferencing on Zoom, I won’t graduate high school this year. I don’t know if they will let me make up what I’ve missed over this summer. Anyhow, I have enough problems right now just trying to find a place to sleep and food to eat. It’s been a really rough week since all of this happened.www.goshennews.com