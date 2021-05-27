DR. ROBERT WALLACE: Teen gets kicked out of house

Instead of calling her parents, a Las Vegas teen thought of a ‘creative’ way to get in since she was locked out. She locked herself out of the home and tried the windows, which were locked too. She figured the next best thing was climbing in through the chimney. Well, as you probably guess it wasn’t. The girl got stuck right above the flue — which was closed, you know, because it’s summer. Firefighters had to tie a rope around her and pulled her back the way she came.