Can businesses deliver on their climate promises?

By Matthew Vincent
Financial Times
 30 days ago

Cover picture for the article“I’m very much a believer that it’s action that matters much more so than, you know, the flurry of political promises and statements and slogans.”. Those were the words of Christine Lagarde, some years before she became president of the European Central Bank. Now, with the ECB calling for action on climate change to protect market stability, but banks and energy groups offering only evermore ambitious pledges, her preference resonates.

