Davenport, IA

Davenport family has two cars stolen early Monday morning

WQAD
WQAD
 13 days ago
Home security video from Jeff and Connie Smith's house shows a group of people walking into the Smith's garage at their home in North Davenport. "I usually make sure all the doors are locked but that’s the night that I didn’t," said Jeff Smith. Jeff woke up early Monday morning....

