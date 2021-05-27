Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Agriculture

Viewpoint: Reaching net zero US agriculture emissions — As part of his infrastructure plan, Biden could ‘unleash climate-friendly food innovation’ by backing novel foods like alternative proteins, low-emission meats

By Browse Authors
geneticliteracyproject.org
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis article or excerpt is included in the GLP’s daily curated selection of ideologically diverse news, opinion and analysis of biotechnology innovation. By procuring novel foods like alternative proteins and low-emission meats, the Biden administration could unleash a wave of climate-friendly food innovation and production, leading to reduced agricultural emissions, while also scaling up new industries.

geneticliteracyproject.org
IN THIS ARTICLE
#U S Agriculture#Food Banks#Sustainable Products#Agricultural Sector#Agriculture Sector#Carbon Emissions#Food Consumption#Glp#Agricultural Emissions#Low Emission Meats#Food Technologies#Alternative Proteins#Food Production#Infrastructure Plan#U S Agriculture#Foods#Biotechnology Innovation#Carbon Footprint#Industries#Demand
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Infrastructure Construction
News Break
Economy
News Break
Politics
News Break
Agriculture
News Break
Food Bank
News Break
U.S. Politics
News Break
Industry
Related
AgricultureWorld Economic Forum

Helping farmers in Kenya keep produce cool to cut food waste

Many smallholder farmers in Kenya lack access to cold storage facilities, which can lead to produce being wasted. Now small-volume farmers of avocado, mango and french beans are testing pay-as-you-go cold storage units from Kenya-based company SokoFresh. Plans for 400 cold storage units in five years could boost income for...
New York City, NYColumbia University

Food Systems Offer Huge Opportunities to Cut Emissions, Study Finds

A new global analysis says that greenhouse-gas emissions from food systems have long been systematically underestimated—and points to major opportunities to cut them. The authors estimate that activities connected to food production and consumption produced the equivalent of 16 billion metric tons of carbon dioxide in 2018—one third of the human-produced total, and an 8 percent increase since 1990. A companion policy paper highlights the need to integrate research with efforts to reduce emissions. The papers, developed jointly by the UN Food and Agriculture Organization, NASA, New York University and experts at Columbia University, are part of a special issue of Environmental Research Letters on sustainable food systems.
Agriculturetheapopkavoice.com

Is regenerative agriculture egg-zactly what the planet needs?

In this sustainability story, it’s the chicken. According to Bloomberg, American farmers are tackling the $6.1B US egg industry by raising chickens with regenerative agriculture, resulting in “climate-friendly eggs.”. What is regenerative agriculture?. Modern agriculture was responsible for 10% of greenhouse gas emissions in 2019, per the EPA. Regenerative agriculture...
AgriculturePosted by
Grist

The climate bill even Big Agriculture loves

This story was originally published by Mother Jones and is reproduced here as part of the Climate Desk collaboration. Senator Joni Ernst normally doesn’t see climate change as a major societal threat in need of a policy response. A magnet for agribusiness and oil-industry campaign contributions, she pleaded ignorance about climate science at a debate in 2014. She added, “I can’t say one way or another what is the direct impact, whether it’s manmade or not. I’ve heard arguments from both sides.” Yet Ernst has managed to find a piece of climate legislation she likes — one that involves one of her state’s major industries: agriculture.
POTUSPosted by
Fortune

A new $4 billion investment from the USDA aims to make the U.S. food system more resilient

Our mission to make business better is fueled by readers like you. To enjoy unlimited access to our journalism, subscribe today. Producing more has always been the primary goal of the U.S. food system. “We’ve been incredibly efficient, but it’s come at a cost,” says U.S. secretary of agriculture Tom Vilsack. The emphasis on productivity above all else has contributed to everything from the erosion of soil health and water quality to the demise of small and mid-sized producers to an emphasis on producing food that may be nutritionally lacking, he notes.
AgricultureBirmingham Star

Javadekar urges agriculture sector to save water

New Delhi [India], June 4 (ANI): Raising concerns over the declining water availability in the country, Union Minister of Environment, Forest and Climate Change Prakash Javadekar on Friday called on the Agriculture sector to conserve water as it is consuming nearly 85 per cent of the available resource. Speaking at...
Energy Industryihsmarkit.com

Fast Transition presents a pathway for net zero emissions in North America

IHS Markit's upcoming 2021 Fast Transition Case demonstrates a pathway to achieve carbon neutrality in the power sector within the next two decades, and a net zero carbon economy by 2050. With a deep focus on electrification and efficiency, power sector on-grid energy demand rises by 63% even as economy-wide energy use sees a net decline.
AgricultureEurekAlert

Mixed farming methods could reduce US emissions and increase productivity

Small-scale mixed-use agriculture that avoids synthetic fertilizers in favor of manure could eliminate agricultural greenhouse gas emissions if established across the United States' 100 million hectares of lush high quality cropland, according to a study by Gidon Eshel, publishing 3rd June 2021 in the open-access journal PLOS Biology. The minor catch: beef consumption would need to decrease, but by only 20%.
Industrygcaptain.com

Global Initiative to Tackle Zero-Emission Ships by 2030

Mission Innovation, the global initiative to accelerate public and private clean energy innovation to address climate change, has launched a new Mission for Shipping initiative with the goal of decarbonizing the shipping sector. Led by Denmark, Norway and United States, Mission for Shipping has a goal of enabling 5% of...
Agricultureemporiaindependentmessenger.com

Agriculture remains small part of emissions pie

WASHINGTON—A recently released “Annual Greenhouse Gas Inventory Report” from the Environmental Protection Agency revealed good news for agriculture. The report captured emissions for all industries in 2019. U.S. agriculture remains a small slice of the greenhouse emissions pie at just 10.2% overall compared to other economic sectors, including transportation, electricity and industry. That small percentage is attributed to farmers’ conservation efforts.
EurekAlert

Is the U.S. Understating Climate Emissions from Meat and Dairy Production?

Methane emissions from North American livestock may be routinely undercounted, a new analysis by researchers at New York University and Johns Hopkins University finds. The work also notes that in developing countries, where animal agriculture is becoming increasingly industrialized, methane emissions could rise more than expected. These assessments are based...
Medical & Biotechgeneticliteracyproject.org

Viewpoint: ‘It’s time to invest in meatless meat’ — Why Biden’s climate plan should address the environmental impact of animal agriculture

This article or excerpt is included in the GLP’s daily curated selection of ideologically diverse news, opinion and analysis of biotechnology innovation. For decades, the US government has been pouring money into the meat industry. That funding effectively built the industry into what it is now. For example, take the “Chicken of Tomorrow” program, which aimed to breed chickens that would grow faster and have larger breasts. It was organized by the Department of Agriculture in the 1940s, and it led to the development of the contemporary broiler chicken, the kind many people eat today.
Agriculturethepigsite.com

EU to finalize agriculture policy overhaul as climate groups cry foul

Reuters reports that the Common Agricultural Policy (CAP) will spend €387 billion, around a third of the EU's 2021-2027 budget, on payments to farmers and support for rural development, with new rules kicking in from 2023. The revamp aims to align agriculture with the EU's target of zero net emissions...
EnvironmentAgriculture Online

Tyson Foods targets 2050 to achieve net zero greenhouse gas emissions

Tyson Foods is has set a goal to achieve net-zero greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions across its global operations and supply chain by 2050, including scopes. Tyson Foods is the first U.S.-based protein company to have an emissions reduction target approved by the Science Based Target initiative (SBTi). “At Tyson Foods,...
Energy Industryagupdate.com

Study: corn ethanol reduces carbon footprint

The use of corn-based ethanol from 2005 to 2019 reduced the country’s carbon footprint and diminished greenhouse gases, according to a study by researchers at the U.S. Department of Energy’s Argonne National Laboratory. Corn-ethanol production between 2005 and 2019 increased from 1.6 billion to 15 billion gallons. Biofuel policies –...
AgricultureNewswise

Measuring Impact of Double- Cropping

Newswise — From 1980 to 2016, grain production in Brazil increased more than fourfold, and the country now stands as the world’s largest soybean exporter and the second largest exporter of corn. The two main drivers of this increase in food production were cropland expansion and double-cropping, harvesting two crops, such as corn and soybeans, from the same field in a single year.