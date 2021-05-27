Viewpoint: Reaching net zero US agriculture emissions — As part of his infrastructure plan, Biden could ‘unleash climate-friendly food innovation’ by backing novel foods like alternative proteins, low-emission meats

Our mission to make business better is fueled by readers like you. To enjoy unlimited access to our journalism, subscribe today. Producing more has always been the primary goal of the U.S. food system. “We’ve been incredibly efficient, but it’s come at a cost,” says U.S. secretary of agriculture Tom Vilsack. The emphasis on productivity above all else has contributed to everything from the erosion of soil health and water quality to the demise of small and mid-sized producers to an emphasis on producing food that may be nutritionally lacking, he notes.