‘Optogenetics’ miracle? Gene therapy and high-tech goggles partially restore sight to man blinded for 40 years

Cover picture for the articleThis article or excerpt is included in the GLP’s daily curated selection of ideologically diverse news, opinion and analysis of biotechnology innovation. [A new gene therapy to treat blindness] relies on something called optogenetics. The idea is to edit nerve cells collected from a patient so that they respond to light in a particular way, which should then essentially turn these cells into a version of the photosensitive cells normally found in the retina that allow us to see.

New adaptable nanoparticle platform enables enhanced delivery of gene therapies

Scientists have developed polypeptide-based materials that act as effective vectors for delivering gene therapies. The first-of-its-kind platform enables the vectors to be adapted to suit the specific gene therapy cargo. The work, led by researchers from RCSI University of Medicine and Health Sciences and funded by Science Foundation Ireland, is...
Durham, NCncbiotech.org

Bluebird bio Cleared to Resume Clinical Studies of Two Gene Therapies

Bluebird bio, a gene therapy company with manufacturing facilities in Durham, is resuming clinical trials of potential therapies for two inherited blood disorders after clearance from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. The FDA has lifted the holds it had placed on two clinical studies of a gene therapy for...
CancerVoice of America

New Gene Therapy Methods Fight Rare Diseases

Jordan Janz used to take 40 to 60 pills every day to treat a rare genetic disease. But a side effect of the medicine made the 22-year-old smell bad. Janz is now taking an experimental gene treatment. He thought the treatment might be worth it when he went to work and his friend said he smelled good.
ScienceEurekAlert

Study supports gene therapy as a promising treatment for soft bone disease

LA JOLLA, CALIF. - June 7, 2021 - A preclinical study led by scientists at Sanford Burnham Prebys has established that AAV8-TNAP-D10--a gene therapy that replaces a key enzyme found in bone--may be a safe and effective single-dose treatment for hypophosphatasia (HPP). The study, published in the Journal of Bone and Mineral Research and performed in a murine model of the disease, further supports advancing the therapy toward human clinical trials.
HealthNature.com

Gene therapy helps children with immunodeficiency

A lentivirus-based treatment restores immune function with minimal side effects in children with adenosine deaminase deficiency. Karen O’Leary is an Associate Research Analysis Editor with Nature Medicine. Adenosine deaminase (ADA) deficiency is a rare, inherited disorder that leads to potentially life-threatening severe combined immunodeficiency (ADA-SCID). Enzyme-replacement therapy provides only limited...
IndustryGenetic Engineering News

Navigating the Regulatory Terrain during Cell & Gene Therapy Production

The success of cell and gene therapy products in recent years to treat a host of complex diseases has made production that much more critical. Many companies have begun to ramp up production timelines, so as to meet patients’ needs, while still producing efficacious and safe cell and gene therapy materials. However, many biomanufacturers have found themselves in a bit of a quandary: How do we traverse the turbulent regulatory waters governing the production of these novel products? Moreover, how has the COVID-19 pandemic affected the regulatory process? Thankfully, the experienced team at MilliporeSigma has surveyed the landscape and can offer some insight into these critical issues. In this GENcast, we chatted with two team members and picked their brains about some of the challenges currently facing manufacturers in this space. Listen in and hear what they have to say…
Scienceparkinsonsnewstoday.com

Phase 1 Trials of Bayer’s Cell and Gene Therapies Enrolling Patients

A first patient has been dosed in a still-recruiting Phase 1 clinical trial testing DA01, an investigational cell therapy for Parkinson’s disease. A separate Phase 1 trial of a potential gene therapy for Parkinson’s is also recruiting eligible patients in the U.S., according to a press release from Bayer. Parkinson’s...
Healthhealio.com

FDA lifts hold on trials of gene therapies for sickle cell disease, beta-thalassemia

The FDA lifted the clinical holds on four studies designed to evaluate two gene therapies for hematologic conditions. The decision allows for resumption of the phase 1/phase 2 HGB-206 and phase 3 HGB-210 studies of bb1111 (LentiGlobin, bluebird bio) for adults and children with sickle cell disease, as well as the phase 3 Northstar-2 and Northstar-3 studies of betibeglogene autotemcel (bluebird bio) for treatment of adults, adolescents or children with transfusion-dependent beta-thalassemia.
Healthalsnewstoday.com

Partnership Targets Gene-editing Therapies for Familial ALS

CRISPR Therapeutics and Capsida Biotherapeutics have partnered to develop gene-editing therapies for familial amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) and Friedreich’s ataxia. Capsida specializes in designing virus-based means of delivering therapies to specific cells, while CRISPR’s expertise lies in gene-editing technology, particularly the CRISPR gene-editing system. “Bringing…
CancerNews-Medical.net

What is Gene Therapy?

'Gene therapy' involves inserting one or more corrected genes into a patient's genetic material to treat a genetic disease. The genes are designed in the lab to compensate for errors in the patient's DNA. Therefore, the expression of the new gene or genes can alter the DNA or RNA transcript...
ScienceNews-Medical.net

New approach to gene therapy uses common pain reliever to fight against genetic diseases

Researchers have developed a new approach to gene therapy that leans on the common pain reliever acetaminophen to force a variety of genetic diseases into remission. A paper published in Science Translational Medicine describes how the novel technique successfully treated the blood-clotting disorder hemophilia and the debilitating metabolic disease known as phenylketonuria, or PKU, in mice.
IndustryNature.com

Schwann cell gene therapies in sight

Only a decade ago, the drug development pipeline for inherited peripheral neuropathies was largely empty. Patients were left with few options and a depressing outlook for themselves and their children. Today, while physicians still do not have approved drugs in hand, a number of encouraging developments, chiefly in the genetic therapy field, spread cautious optimism. Once considered an impossible target for therapies, lower motoneurons, with their cell bodies located in the ventral horn of the spinal cord, have emerged as a highly promising cell population for different gene therapy approaches. Foremost, treatment of spinal muscular atrophy type I is now well-established with several genetic therapy products on the market. The same lower motoneurons give rise to peripheral nerve axons. These are involved in many genetically defined diseases, affecting peripheral nerves in a length-dependent manner. Creating gene therapies for peripheral nerve disorders should therefore, in principle, benefit from the experience gathered by FDA-approved motoneuron therapies. In reality, the targeting of peripheral nerves poses several specific challenges that were impressively addressed in a study by Kagiava et al. [1] in this issue.
Sciencemarket.us

Scientists From The University Of Melbourne Bring Back Vision Of A Blind Man With The Help Of Optogenetic Therapy

A team of scientists from the University of Melbourne has been able to partially restore the vision of a 58-year-old blind man by injecting genetically modified viruses into his eyes. The person has been suffering from an inherited eye disease called retinitis pigmentosa. After the treatment, the blind man has been able to see small objects such as a stable box, a tumbler, or a notebook after wearing a specific pair of spectacles. Scientists have said that the therapy has been based on optogenetics. It is a budding area of biological research in medical science that aims at regulating nerve cells through light, said the experts. A stem cell biologist from the University of Melbourne, Raymond Wong has said that the findings of the study are quite encouraging.
Medical & BiotechInvestor's Business Daily

Bluebird Bio Pops As FDA Allows In-Human Gene Therapy Testing To Resume

The Food and Drug Administration removed a hold barring Bluebird Bio (BLUE) from testing its blood-disease gene therapies in people on Monday, and BLUE stock surged. Bluebird Bio is testing a gene therapy called LentiGlobin in patients with sickle cell disease, and another called betibeglogene in beta thalassemia patients. The FDA placed its studies on hold in February after two patients were diagnosed with blood cancers.
Healthophthalmologytimes.com

Investigators start pivotal subretinal gene therapy trial

RGX-314 eyed by investigators as a therapeutic option for exudative AMD. RGX-314 subretinal gene therapy (REGENXBIO Inc) is being tested in the first pivotal gene therapy trial for exudative age-related macular degeneration (AMD). Interim results indicate the treatment is generally well tolerated with stable to improved visual acuity (VA) and...
Sciencescitechdaily.com

Efficient Gene Therapy: A New Technique for Correcting Disease-Causing Mutations

Novel method, developed by McGovern Institute researchers, may lead to safer, more efficient gene therapies. Gene editing, or purposefully changing a gene’s DNA sequence, is a powerful tool for studying how mutations cause disease, and for making changes in an individual’s DNA for therapeutic purposes. A novel method of gene editing that can be used for both purposes has now been developed by a team led by Guoping Feng, the James W. (1963) and Patricia T. Poitras Professor in Brain and Cognitive Sciences at MIT.
Sciencescitechdaily.com

Breakthrough Insights From Color-Blind Octopus Help Fight Human Sight Loss

University of Bristol research into octopus vision has led to a quick and easy test that helps optometrists identify people who are at greater risk of macular degeneration, the leading cause of incurable sight loss. The basis for this breakthrough was published in the latest issue of the Journal of...