5A Baseball: Spanish Fork holds off Salem Hills to advance to finals

Protecting a one-run lead in the bottom of the eighth inning, Spanish Fork pitcher Zac Dart was rattled. His brother, shortstop Will Dart, had the right words for him. “My little brother reminded me and said, ‘Just like Smyrna,’” Zac Dart said. “Growing up in Smyrna, North Carolina, when we were little. That relaxed me completely because that took all the nerves away, just like playing catch in the backyard with Wiggy again.”