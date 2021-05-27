Cancel
Indiana Chief Equity, Inclusion and Opportunity Officer Karah Herring shares her progress in first four months of position

By Iris Tello
 23 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn November 2020, Karrah Herring was appointed as the Indiana government’s first-ever chief equity, inclusion and opportunity officer by Gov. Eric Holcomb, a position she stepped into in February of this year. On May 26, 2021, she reflected in a Zoom presentation on her goals to build diversity and foster an inclusive environment within the state government to better provide services to every state citizen.

