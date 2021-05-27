Indiana Chief Equity, Inclusion and Opportunity Officer Karah Herring shares her progress in first four months of position
In November 2020, Karrah Herring was appointed as the Indiana government's first-ever chief equity, inclusion and opportunity officer by Gov. Eric Holcomb, a position she stepped into in February of this year. On May 26, 2021, she reflected in a Zoom presentation on her goals to build diversity and foster an inclusive environment within the state government to better provide services to every state citizen.