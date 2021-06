The parents' guide to what's in this game. If Final Fantasy VII Remake was pretty, this enhanced edition is downright jaw-dropping. Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade is about as easy on the eyes as games get, with subtle upgrades to textures and effects that breathe life into the world and crank up the level of spectacle in combat to eleven. This is especially true when exploring Shinra headquarters, with its intricately detailed factory environments and mind-bending boss battles. And with virtually no load times, you're never jarringly removed from the world as the next area is cued up. If you've never played the game before you're in for a treat, and if you played on PlayStation 4 it's absolutely worth downloading the free upgrade just to see how the developers have turned up the graphical goodness.