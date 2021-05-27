Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
U.S. Politics

ANOTHER OPINION: Give IRS tools to catch cheats

Goshen News
 2021-05-27

The Internal Revenue Service is not an agency that gets a lot of love — particularly at this time of year as Americans have just sent in their tax payments. But everyone knows the IRS is vital to collecting the revenue the government needs to provide us with everything from bridges and highways to military protection and school lunch funding.

www.goshennews.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Minnesota State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Elizabeth Warren
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Corporate Tax#Tax Law#Americans#The Treasury Department#Republicans#Free Press
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Congress
News Break
Republican Party
News Break
Economy
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
News Break
Taxation
News Break
U.S. Department of the Treasury
News Break
IRS
Related
POTUSAOL Corp

IRS opens online tool to register for the monthly Child Tax Credit payments

Families who don’t file tax returns can now register for the monthly Child Tax Credit (CTC) payments through the Internal Revenue Service's online portal. "At Treasury, our goal is to make sure that every American can get the relief funding they need as simply as possible," Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said in a statement on Monday. "We know working families can’t put off paying for doctor’s visits or grocery bills, and this new tool will help more people get their tax credit every month, starting in July."
Income TaxPosted by
WashingtonExaminer

Leak of taxpayer records highlights IRS security problems

Is your tax information secure? The answer to such an important question is not as clear-cut as one would hope. Last year, the Treasury Inspector General for Tax Administration warned that the Internal Revenue Service does not have adequate safeguards in place to protect taxpayer’s records from unauthorized access by either its own employees or cybercriminals. Recently, ProPublica published a report based on confidential taxpayer records. It is unclear how the data was obtained, but the leak raises fresh concerns about long-standing taxpayer privacy problems at the IRS, especially amid plans to supersize the agency with 87,000 new agents and to mandate additional reporting of financial data.
POTUSCBS News

What's behind the push for a fourth stimulus check

The IRS has issued almost 167 million payments in the third round of direct stimulus aid, with another 1.8 million people last week receiving the $1,400 checks. But some lawmakers are pushing for a fourth round of stimulus aid that would effectively send recurring payments until the pandemic ends. So...
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

A flat tax would collect more revenue than 85,000 added IRS agents

One of President Biden’s worst — and most unpopular — ideas is to double the size of the Internal Revenue Service by adding $80 billion to its budget and hiring as many as 85,000 more auditors and agents. The White House predicts this will collect hundreds of billions of dollars in alleged unpaid taxes.
POTUSPosted by
Forbes

Cheat On Your Taxes, Get IRS Penalties; Obstruct IRS, Get Jail

No one likes paying taxes, and no one likes being audited. If you are audited, you should hire someone to represent you as there are risks in handling it yourself. For one thing, most criminal IRS cases come out of regular old civil audits and even simple interactions can go south. A good example of how to land yourself in hot water is if you engage in deceptive or obstructionist behavior with the IRS. Some people think they can outsmart the IRS and cover something up. The coverup can be worse than the crime. Take the case of James Brassart of Bentonville, Arkansas, who was sentenced to three years in prison for income tax evasion.
Houston, TXfox26houston.com

Child Tax Credits: Who is eligible and how to sign up for the early payouts

HOUSTON - Tax season isn't over for families who haven't yet filed a return but want to take advantage of new child tax credit payments. The line wrapped around the Mickey Leland Federal Building on Saturday morning wasn’t for concert tickets. Instead, employees of the Internal Revenue Service were in town from Austin.
POTUSPosted by
Axios

Companies shift thinking on COVID-19 vaccine mandates

There's a new shift from prior thinking that companies could steer clear of mandating vaccines for their workers. Driving the news: Morgan Stanley said this week it would ban unvaccinated people from offices, while JPMorgan warned a mandate could be on the way. Why it matters: Wall Street isn't representative...
Personal Financecentsai.com

What Is Tax-Loss Harvesting?

This strategy can work in two ways. First, investors use the strategy to offset capital gains taxes earned on their other investments. The offset amount is unlimited. But if your investment losses exceed your capital gains, you can apply up to $3,000 of your losses to lower your income taxes (on salary or hourly wage, etc.) a year. Whatever cash is left over can be used the following year.
Congress & CourtsSlate

The Supreme Court’s Conservatives Issued a Decision Too Extreme for Clarence Thomas

On Friday, the Supreme Court pulled off a heist decades in the making. In TransUnion v. Ramirez, five conservative justices seized Congress’ power to create new individual rights and protect victims by authorizing lawsuits when those rights are violated. Instead, the court awarded itself the power to decide which rights may be vindicated in federal court, overturning Congress’ own decisions about which harms deserve redress. Justice Brett Kavanaugh’s opinion for the court was so extreme it prompted Justice Clarence Thomas to write a furious dissent, joined by the liberals, that accused the majority of infidelity to the Constitution. But because of the court’s 6–3 conservative supermajority, Thomas’ defection from the conservative bloc did not change the outcome. And now, thanks to Friday’s decision, a huge number of Americans harmed by a flagrant violation of the law will be locked out of the federal judiciary altogether.
Presidential ElectionPosted by
WashingtonExaminer

Trump at Ohio rally: 'I told you so'

Former President Donald Trump took a victory lap during his first rally since departing office, saying of President Joe Biden, "I told you so." Trump expressed vindication during his Saturday rally in Wellington, Ohio, held to support Max Miller, a Trump-endorsed candidate running a primary challenge to Rep. Anthony Gonzalez, an incumbent Republican who voted in favor of impeaching Trump on the charge of inciting an insurrection.
Income TaxPosted by
BGR.com

Some of you might get a second tax refund from the IRS this year

The IRS is playing a massive game of catch-up at the moment, now that we’re more than a month beyond this year’s extended federal filing deadline of May 17 — the date that was chosen to give people more time to finalize their taxes as a result of ongoing complications related to the coronavirus pandemic. To get a sense of how backed up the IRS is, the tax agency says that as of June 23, 2021, it had 17.5 million unprocessed individual federal tax returns in the pipeline still needing to be dealt with. “Unprocessed returns include tax year 2020 returns...
Personal FinanceKXLY

Scam alert: Child tax credit is automatic; no need to apply

Career choices are often based on personal interests, experience, and potential income—and more and more, they require at least a college degree. What undergraduates choose to major in during college can be a strong indicator of what an individual's financial future looks like—and it’s not always rosy news. Stacker researched...