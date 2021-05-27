ANOTHER OPINION: Give IRS tools to catch cheats

No one likes paying taxes, and no one likes being audited. If you are audited, you should hire someone to represent you as there are risks in handling it yourself. For one thing, most criminal IRS cases come out of regular old civil audits and even simple interactions can go south. A good example of how to land yourself in hot water is if you engage in deceptive or obstructionist behavior with the IRS. Some people think they can outsmart the IRS and cover something up. The coverup can be worse than the crime. Take the case of James Brassart of Bentonville, Arkansas, who was sentenced to three years in prison for income tax evasion.