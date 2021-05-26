Game Warden Field Notes
The following items are compiled from recent Texas Parks and Wildlife Department’s law enforcement reports. Game Wardens’ Best Friend An Orange County game warden responded to a call from a petroleum company to report someone hunting without landowner consent. Upon arrival on the property, the warden identified and made contact with an individual that was within the property and admitted to hunting hogs with dogs. Another subject was hiding in the woods, but the warden was able to get his name and…www.thevidorian.com