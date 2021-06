MARION - The Marion Art Center has announced the return of Art in Bloom, June 24-26. The MAC will host several events over the three-day period. Anyone is invited to create an arrangement for Art in Bloom, and designers may work in pairs or teams. Designers may use any available MAC pedestals for displaying arrangements but are invited to bring their own unique stand of appropriate size and height. Selection of artwork to pair with arrangements will begin on Saturday, June 5, starting at 10 a.m., giving designers almost three weeks to prepare. Eden Florist of Marion, a supporter of many MAC productions, is a great place for sourcing materials. Artistic floral arrangements will remain on display from Thursday, June 24, at noon through Saturday, June 26, at 2 p.m.