Amazon buys MGM for $8.45 billion

By Elias Saba
AFTVnews
 8 days ago

The rumors were true. Amazon has announced the acquisition of MGM for $8.45 billion. Assuming regulators allow the deal to go through, Amazon will own MGM’s library of content which includes around 4,000 films and 17,000 hours of TV shows. MGM franchises that will soon be owned by Amazon include 12 Angry Men, Basic Instinct, Creed, James Bond, Legally Blonde, Moonstruck, Poltergeist, Raging Bull, Robocop, Rocky, Silence of the Lambs, Stargate, Thelma & Louise, Tomb Raider, The Magnificent Seven, The Pink Panther, The Thomas Crown Affair, and many others. The deal isn’t just about acquiring rights to existing content because Amazon says they will “empower MGM to continue to do what they do best: great storytelling,” so, it seems like MGM will continue to release new movies and shows under Amazon’s ownership.

www.aftvnews.com
