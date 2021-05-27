Cancel
RiverCats end season with 13-10 record

By Jarett Ollar
Post Register
 2021-05-27

The RiverCats went 1-2 at districts last week, ending the season with a record of 13-10. Against North Fremont the Huskies got one run across to take the lead 1-0. The RiverCats tied the game at 1 on a double by Ashten Smith and a couple of North Fremont errors. North Fremont scored in the second to retake the lead, 2-1. The Huskies scored in the fourth inning to make it 3-1.

