These $14 Slides Will Be the Next Ugly Sandals to Earn a Place in Your Heart and Gym Bag

By Maya Gandara
In Style
 22 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEach product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. What has a cushioned sole, a supportive arch, and comes in 27 playful colors? Hint: It's on Amazon for just $14. I'm referring to the FunkyMonkey Non Slip Slide Sandals, which have nearly 3,000 perfect ratings from shoppers, many of whom are stocking up on multiple pairs for the summer.

www.instyle.com
Amazon Com Shop
