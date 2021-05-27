Cancel
G-P drops region semifinal opener to Leander Rouse - 3Sports

KIII TV3
 2021-05-27

Cover picture for the articleThe third-ranked Wildcats fell to the Raiders 5-2 in Game 1. Highlights courtesy TexanLive.com.

Allen Park, MIDearborn Press & Guide

Softball regional semifinals at Allen Park, in photos

Allen Park served as host for Division 1, Region 5 on Saturday, June 12. In the semifinals, the host Jaguars defeated Livonia Clarenceville 15-0 while Dearborn Edsel Ford fell 14-4 to Detroit Western. In the finals, Allen Park knocked off Western 12-0 to win the championship. Check out a recap of the two games.
Suffolk News-Herald

Nansemond River reaches regional semifinals in baseball, softball

Nansemond River High School’s varsity baseball and softball teams made it past the quarterfinals of their respective Region 5A tournaments, while the 2021 season ended for Lakeland High School’s baseball and softball teams in the Region 3A quarterfinals. King’s Fork High School’s softball squad fell in the Region 4A quarterfinals.
Tawas City, MIiosconews.com

Tawas soccer bows out in regional semifinal

TAWAS CITY – The Tawas Area girls soccer team met its match in the Division 3 regional semifinals on Tuesday, June 8. The Lady Braves were playing Big Rapids over at Comstock Park and saw their season ended with a 3-0 loss. “Unfortunately, we were bested by a strong opponent,”...
O'fallon, ILNews-Democrat

O’Fallon baseball team drops state semifinal game in extra innings

Roselle (Lake Park) third baseman Giacomo Fanizza had one hit and a run scored before the eighth inning of Roselle’s IHSA Class 4A semifinal game with O’Fallon Township High School. His second hit of the afternoon ruined the Panthers’ bid for a spot in the championship game. Fanizza singled to...
thedailyreporter.com

Quincy softball battles but falls to Leslie in D3 Regional Semifinals

MICHIGAN CENTER, MI. — The Quincy Lady Orioles traveled to Michigan Center on Saturday to face off with the team from Leslie in the Division Three Region 21 softball semifinals. The game stayed scoreless until the third inning when Leslie finally got on the board. Quincy battled but could only...
hngnews.com

Demons shut out Panthers in regional softball semifinal

Grace Brattlie had four hits, including a triple and double for third-seeded Deerfield in a 10-0 win over sixth-seeded Palmyra-Eagle in a Division 4 regional softball semifinal on Monday. Deerfield (17-7-1) held Palmyra-Eagle (8-8) to just three hits over five innings. Dani Ament struck out eight in five shutout innings...
Hart, MIshorelinemedia.net

Hart softball drops regional semifinal to North Muskegon

GRANDVILLE — Hart dominated the first two and a half innings of Saturday's regional semifinal game against North Muskegon, but the Norse made things happen after that, and they rallied to defeat the Pirates in six innings by mercy rule, 13-3. Hart scored once in each of its first three turns at bat, and Pirate pitcher Finley Kistler didn't allow a hit through her first two innings of work. However, in the bottom of the third, North Muskegon took advantage of two walks and two hits to get three runs across to tie it, and in the fourth, things got away from Hart. The Pirates committed three errors in that inning and the Norse made them pay with five runs.
Bangor, MEfoxbangor.com

Regional baseball, softball finals sets after last semifinal

STATEWIDE – The Class A North regional championships have been moved to accommodate Bangor and Skowhegan fans hoping to watch both of their teams. In the final north regional semifinal, No. 2 Stearns advances to the Class D North final after an 8-2 win over No. 6 Woodland on Monday afternoon in Millinocket.
Halifax County, VAyourgv.com

Girls host region semifinals Wednesday

Halifax County High School, with a 12-0 regular season record, is the top seed in the Region 4D softball tournament. The Comets, courtesy of its one seed, drew a bye for the 4D Region tournament quarterfinals and will host the winner of the Jefferson Forest High School (9-3) and Pulaski High School (5-6) Wednesday at 6 p.m. in the tournament semifinals.
Poynette, WIhngnews.com

Cardinals shut out by Pumas in regional semifinal

POYNETTE — A grand slam by the home team in the fourth inning was the proverbial final straw for the Marshall softball team. The Cardinals post-season run was cut short Monday with an 8-0 regional semi-final loss to the Poynette Pumas. Marshall kept Poynette limited to only one run within...
Granger, IAtheperrynews.com

W-G baseball wins three, drops one in latest action

GRANGER — Woodward-Granger recorded a pair of lopsided wins over visiting Pleasantville Thursday in a WCAC doubleheader, with those results following a Tuesday win over host Madrid and a June 7 loss to visiting Ogden. W-G (6-4-1, 3-2-1) trailed Thursday’s nightcap, 2-1, before playing seven runs in the bottom of...
Waterloo, WIhngnews.com

Pirates pound Pardeeville in regional semifinal

It may be one-two-three strikes your out, but for the Pirates, they only needed 2.5 innings to defeat the Bulldogs. After the visiting team was unable to score in three at-bats, the game was called before Waterloo was able to put any more points on the board. Ava Jaehnke homered...
Poynette, WIWiscnews.com

GALLERY: Poynette baseball scratches out regional semifinal win over Poynette

Photos of the Poynette and Westfield baseball teams meeting in a WIAA Division 3 regional semifinal game on Tuesday, June 15 at Pauquette Park in Poynette. The second-seeded Pumas put together a stellar defensive performance and made the most of two hits with a slew of free runners for a 4-0 win over the No. 3 Pioneers. Poynette advances to play top-seeded Markesan in Wednesday's Div. 3 regional final.
Grand Rapids, MINiles Daily Star

Buchanan wins regional title, advances to semifinals

GRAND RAPIDS — Top-ranked Buchanan made quick work of two highly ranked opponents Saturday to claim a Division 3 Regional baseball championship and its first Final Four appearance since 2015. Defeating No. 11 North Muskegon 9-0 for the regional title, and No. 7 Pewamo-Westphailia 10-3, Buchanan advanced to Friday’s Division...
Fort Defiance, VANews-Virginian

Fort Defiance girls soccer team advances to regional semifinal

FORT DEFIANCE — When Fort Defiance sophomore Ellie Cook kicked a long ball in from the right side with 35:43 left in the opening period, that turned out to be enough for the win Monday evening in girls Region 3C quarterfinal soccer action against Brookville. Just for good measure, however,...
Imlay City, MITri-County Times

Eagles advance past Imlay City in regional semifinal contest, 9-4

 Clio — Offense was the name of the game for the Linden varsity softball team when the Eagles faced Imlay City in the regional semifinal contest on Saturday.  The Eagles used three three-run innings and had Jordyn Hobson pitch a complete-game victory, leading Linden to a 9-4 victory, setting up Linden’s eventual regional championship 4-3 victory against Essexville Garber later that same afternoon.