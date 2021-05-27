Teresa Giudice Twins With Lookalike Daughter Gia, 20, In Matching Sports Bras & Leggings
Teresa and Gia Giudice got a workout in while vacationing in Los Angeles! The mother-daughter duo even rocked the same half-pony hair style for the occasion. Teresa Giudice, 49, and daughter Gia, 20, are looking more and more alike! The mother-daughter duo stunned as they posed in matching white sports bras and leggings in a gorgeous photo shared to Instagram on Wednesday, May 26. The outfits, which are from Electric Yoga, added a touch of glam to their sweat session with a shiny gold dotted print covering the white fabric. The two are currently vacationing in Los Angeles, CA with boyfriends Luis Ruelas and Christian Carmichael in tow.hollywoodlife.com