Comprehensive plan gets community input

ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — The City of Ithaca is looking for community input on their plans to reimagine public safety in the region. Residents of Ithaca and Tompkins County are invited to share their ideas on the Reimagining Public Safety Collaborative’s website. An information session on how to use the website is being held on Zoom next Tuesday, October 26 from 4:30 to 6:30PM. Register in advance by clicking here.

ITHACA, NY ・ 3 DAYS AGO