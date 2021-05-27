Comprehensive plan gets community input

Adrian, MI – The City of Adrian is seeking input as staff work on a 5-year Parks & Recreation Master Plan. An Open House will be held on Wednesday, October 27th from 5:30pm-7:30pm at the Adrian City Chambers Building, 159 East Maumee Street, Adrian. The Adrian community is invited to...
Times are changing, which is something the Maricopa County Parks and Recreation Department is taking into consideration while planning the path forward for its outdoor recreation areas and activities. Starting in November, a pair of meetings will offer county residents an opportunity to weigh in on the matter. In 2010,...
Housing, broadband and the economic future of Brooksville were among the topics of most concern to the audience at a public meeting organized by the Comprehensive Plan Committee. About 25 people were present to provide input at the Community Center on Thursday, October 14. Co-chairs Jonathan Hall and John Gray...
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — The city of Asheville is asking for community feedback on the proposed nomination and application process for the Community Reparations Commission. The city says the purpose of the survey is to make sure both the nomination and application are easily understood, easy to complete, and that residents can get involved in the process.
CHAPIN, S.C. — Chapin Town Council’s Planning Commission will be meeting next week to review a Comprehensive Plan for future development and growth. State law requires municipalities to have a plan and that the plan be fully updated every ten years. A review draft of Envision Chapin was released October...
Boulder City is stepping up its fight to preserve water by updating its landscape ordinance and needs help from the community to do so. Currently, the city is working with a consultant to find ways to conserve water while using desert plant life in its landscaping. “The current code is...
In an effort to increase transparency regarding the spending of incoming federal dollars, the Auburn City Council has asked staff to schedule a community workshop. The city is scheduled to receive $3.45 million in American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funding, which was designed to help cities recoup losses from pandemic-related restrictions. Since the city discussed this topic in August, guidelines around how it can be spent are clearer.
WILLCOX — What would you do with $500,000?. The Willcox City Council is expecting to receive $531,608 in federal grant monies and plans to use it to rehab a portion of Scott Street. The money is part of the federal Community Development Block Grant funds and is intended to benefit low income people and areas.
GLUCKSTADT — The city will take public comments and gather input on a proposed comprehensive plan, a zoning ordinance and a zoning map at a Nov. 2 hearing. The hearing is set for 6 p.m. in the Cafetorium of the Germantown High School at 409 Calhoun Station Parkway. The zoning...
The City of Fort Pierce and Walker Consultants will host a community meeting on Thursday, October 21, 2021 at 6:00 PM to gather citizen input on a new parking ordinance. The public is invited to participate in the discussion with city staff and the parking experts. Topics will include a proposed paid parking program to be implemented, first in the downtown area and on South Hutchinson Island.
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — The City of Ithaca is looking for community input on their plans to reimagine public safety in the region. Residents of Ithaca and Tompkins County are invited to share their ideas on the Reimagining Public Safety Collaborative’s website. An information session on how to use the website is being held on Zoom next Tuesday, October 26 from 4:30 to 6:30PM. Register in advance by clicking here.
Provide feedback to help define the future vision for Bondurant! Click here. Public engagement is key to identifying a vision for Bondurant and will obtain through many engagement opportunities. This is one of them!. Comprehensive Plans help guide decision-making for a community. They are future-oriented with a 10-20 year horizon....
The first of two public outreach meetings were held in Fortuna last week to gather ideas from the community for a public park next to the Eel River in the Riverwalk area of the city. The city is in the process of acquiring an approximately seven-acre parcel of land between...
Every three years OSF HealthCare is required to conduct a Community Health Needs Assessment survey to put together a plan to meet the community needs informs Diabetes Education Coordinator Tina Canada:. “We are trying to get the voice of the community. We really need this information to help us plan...
LEONARDTOWN, Md. - October is National Domestic Violence Awareness Month; statistics indicate that one in four women have experienced violence in an intimate relationship. Therefore, the St. Mary’s County Commission for Women has made addressing Domestic Violence issues a primary focus. Domestic Violence has long been considered a private matter...
