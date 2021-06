Dear Class of 2021 North Liberty School Graduates,. This school year has continued to have many new firsts and a new experience for us all, unlike any journey that we have ever taken: school closures, remote learning, many different return PLANs, social distancing, masks, hand sanitizers, soap, soap, and more soap. However, we have continued to be stronger together as a school. Your graduation day will be such a great day to gather with your friends and your families to celebrate your accomplishments.