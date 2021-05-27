Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Tulsa, OK

Senior PGA Championship officially begins on Thursday

By Ben Morgan
Posted by 
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
 13 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3lN5DX_0aCn6abl00

TULSA, Okla. — Southern Hills Country Club is putting in the finishing touches for preparations, as the world’s best golfers come to Tulsa for the 2021 KitchenAid Senior PGA Championship.

There will be 156 senior golfers competing in the tournament starting Thursday.

Golfers are preparing their game for the tournament ahead, but KitchenAid and the PGA have plenty for you to do.

Even if your golf game doesn’t keep you in the fairway, you can head over to KitchenAid’s Fairway Club near the 13th hole.

There won’t be shuttle buses for the event due to COVID-19 precautions, but the north and south entrances to the site will be open.

There are 200 on-site parking spaces available for purchase and a nearby rideshare parking lot.

©2021 Cox Media Group

FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Tulsa, OK
31K+
Followers
53K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX23 News KOKI is covering news that matters with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.fox23.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Oklahoma Sports
City
Tulsa, OK
Tulsa, OK
Sports
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Senior Pga Championship#Pga#North And South#Parking Spaces#Cox Media Group#Golfers#Preparations#Okla#Shuttle Buses#Entrances#Country
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
PGA Championship
News Break
Golf
News Break
PGA TOUR
News Break
Sports
Related
NBAPosted by
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Pacers fire Bjorkgren as coach after just 1 season

INDIANAPOLIS — (AP) — The Indiana Pacers fired Nate Bjorkgren on Wednesday after missing the playoffs in his only season as coach. The Pacers went 34-38 and their season ended with a 142-115 loss to Washington in the play-in tournament that ended their run of five straight playoff appearances. Team...
Oklahoma Statechatsports.com

Ole Miss men’s golf begins NCAA Regional play in Oklahoma

For the fourth time in as many years, OUR GOLF SONS are headed to the post season. The team has the chance to put aside a bit of a schizophrenic spring season and make it to a Championship that wasn’t even played the year before thanks to COVID. The NCAAs have been the site of much heartbreak and consternation over that time. Missed opportunities, late-round collapses, and even a gosh damn bird have befallen our heroes in the NCAA Regional round to keep the team from a Championship berth.
Oklahoma Statecowboysrideforfree.com

Oklahoma State moves student seating onto floor of Gallagher-Iba

Oklahoma State students will be even closer to the action as it was announced Monday afternoon the Oklahoma State will be moving some of the student section to the floor of Gallagher-Iba Arena. In a statement for Athletic Director Mike Holder, he said the move was to bring the energy...
Alabama StatePosted by
247Sports

Oklahoma OL sets official visit to Alabama

Four-star offensive tackle Jacob Sexton announced on Monday that he will be officially visiting Alabama June 4-6. The Edmond (Okla.) Deer Creek product has held an offer from the Crimson Tide since June of last year. Other programs heavily in play include Oklahoma -- the 247Sports Crystal Ball favorite --...
Tulsa, OKTulsa World

TU's Dever wins two titles at AAC track and field championships

Tulsa’s Patrick Dever won both the 1,500-meter run and 5,000-meter run at the American Athletic Conference championships Sunday at the USF Track and Field Stadium in Tampa, Fla. Isaac Akers earned a silver medal in the 1,500, TU’s 400-meter relay team was second and Peter Lynch was third in the 5,000.
Oklahoma StateThe Southern

Oklahoma awarded top seed in NCAA softball tournament

INDIANAPOLIS— Oklahoma earned the No. 1 seed in the NCAA Division I Softball Championship today when the NCAA Division I Softball Committee announced the 64-team field. The Sooners will host Morgan State, an automatic qualifier from the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference. Thirty-one conferences were awarded automatic qualification, while the remaining 33...
Kentucky Statechatsports.com

What Sahvir Wheeler’s commitment means for Kentucky

Georgia point guard transfer Sahvir Wheeler is a Wildcat, committing to the Kentucky basketball program today over Kansas, LSU and Oklahoma State, among numerous other offers. Wheeler, a second-team All-SEC honoree last year, heads to Lexington as the conference leader in assists (7.4 per contest) and assist-to-turnover ratio (1.68) in 2020-21. On the year, the newest Wildcat averaged 14.0 points, 3.8 rebounds and 1.7 steals per game as a sophomore, with his point, assist and steal averages all leading the team.
Oklahoma Stateguthrienewsleader.net

First Black Cowboy baseball players honored at O’Brate Stadium

Donkor Khalid and Freddie Moulder chatted for a couple of seconds and shared some laughs as they stood out on the baseball diamond. It was like old times for the two friends, who both joined the Oklahoma State University baseball team in 1965. They just wanted to have fun and play for a premier program like OSU.
Oklahoma Statepistolsfiringblog.com

Japanese Wrestlers of the 1960s Helped OSU Remain the Dominant Program of the Era

As each month that recognizes the heritage of various people comes around, I do my best to recognize it in a blog post. I’ve written on the color barriers broken by African American Oklahoma State wrestlers, the history of some of the programs’ Native American wrestlers, and even the military service of some Oklahoma State wrestlers on Veterans Day.
Tulsa, OKpiratemedia1.com

ECU softball season comes to an end in AAC tournament

The American Athletic Conference Softball Championship took place from May 13 through May 15 and No. 6 East Carolina University (16-33, 7-17 AAC) played the No. 3 University of Central Florida (39-17-1, 16-7-1 AAC) and the Pirates season came to an early end with a 4-3 loss. The championship began...
Oklahoma Stateigin.com

Lawn Oklahoma merges with Green Group

Green Group, Tulsa, Oklahoma, has partnered with Lawn Oklahoma to further expand its presence in the Tulsa market. Lawn Oklahoma specializes in lawn care, tree and shrub care and mosquito control services for both commercial and residential properties in the Tulsa metro. Lawn Oklahoma merged with Green Group Oklahoma, taking on the Green Group name. The company retained all Lawn Oklahoma employees and is transitioning them to Green Group. 