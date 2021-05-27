Cancel
Michigan State

Police investigating felonious assault, possible shots fire during 3-person argument

Cadillac News
 23 days ago

CADILLAC — Witnesses said they heard multiple gunshots Wednesday evening during an altercation at rental cabins off of M-55, east of the Cherry Grove Events Center. Details were limited Wednesday but Cadillac Michigan State Police Post Commander Lt. Frank Keck said troopers were investigating a felonious assault complaint at the location. He also said the altercation involved three people but he did not make mention of the gunshots or any injuries.

www.cadillacnews.com
