Police investigating felonious assault, possible shots fire during 3-person argument
CADILLAC — Witnesses said they heard multiple gunshots Wednesday evening during an altercation at rental cabins off of M-55, east of the Cherry Grove Events Center. Details were limited Wednesday but Cadillac Michigan State Police Post Commander Lt. Frank Keck said troopers were investigating a felonious assault complaint at the location. He also said the altercation involved three people but he did not make mention of the gunshots or any injuries.www.cadillacnews.com