Kentucky State

Child of the ’80s? If so, you’ll remember these popular girl names in Kentucky

By Stacker
Posted by 
Bluegrass Live
Bluegrass Live
 13 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4cJHU3_0aCn6Rc600

Canva

Most popular girl names in the 80s in Kentucky

Whether it’s a long-held family name, a biblical name, or a name that holds special meaning for mom or dad, choosing the moniker that your child will carry for life isn’t something to take lightly. Over the years, certain[ names have peaked and then faded in popularity while others stayed at the top of the rankings for multiple decades. And while traditional and biblical names always seem to be in style, we’ve also seen some more uncommon names become trendy.

Stacker compiled a list of the most popular baby names for girls in the 80s in Kentucky using data from the Social Security Administration. Names are ranked by number of babies born.

Many baby names are inspired by pop culture of the time, whether movies, music, or television. Others represent familial names or have other traditional significance. Keep reading to see if your name made the list.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3PNZ4y_0aCn6Rc600

Canva

#50. Lindsay

Lindsay is a name of English origin meaning “Lincoln’s marsh or island of linden trees”.

Kentucky

– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 925

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 22 (#906 most common name, -97.6% compared to the 80s)

National

– Rank: #44

– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 68,479

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3975jE_0aCn6Rc600

Africa Studio // Shutterstock

#49. Holly

Holly is a name of English origin meaning “the clearing by the hollow”.

Kentucky

– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 1,016

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 125 (#358 (tie) most common name, -87.7% compared to the 80s)

National

– Rank: #58

– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 49,648

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0YMTGW_0aCn6Rc600

Durganand // Shutterstock

#48. Kristen

Kristen is a name of Latin origin meaning “follower of Christ”.

Kentucky

– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 1,040

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 44 (#694 most common name, -95.8% compared to the 80s)

