Carl Gunnarsson has retired from the NHL after 12 seasons. He always seemed kind of underrated, but he generally brought really good defence to the middle of any blue line. He was a reliable part of many successful Blues teams, including the Cup winner in 2019. He retires at the age of 34 with over 600 games played and a Cup ring as a seventh-round pick. That is a pretty good career. Congratulations to him and all the best in the future.