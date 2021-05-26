newsbreak-logo
The Morning Update Show — 5/26/21

By Editor
southseattleemerald.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Morning Update Show — hosted by Trae Holiday and The Big O (Omari Salisbury) — is the only weekday news and information livestream that delivers culturally relevant content to the Pacific Northwest’s urban audience. Omari and Trae analyze the day’s local and national headlines as well as melanin magic in our community. Watch live every weekday at 11 a.m. on any of the following channels, hosted by Converge Media: YouTube, Twitch, Facebook, Periscope, and whereweconverge.com.

Coast to Coast AM with George Noory

Watch: Strange Object Captured on Night Vision

Joshua P. Warren and Mobius provided us with Jason Suraci's intriguing video footage that he captured using Paratemporal night vision equipment. Jason Suraci had just come back from attending Joshua Warren's Finding Your Magic seminar in Las Vegas. He lives in Colorado near the Space Command Air Force base and nightly sees odd things. Jason sent Joshua Warren and Mobius videos showing that people all over the US had seen tube-like UFOs over the last few days. He was fascinated with one that was seen by the CE5 group: "ECETI Captures a Huge Craft."
Internetislandernews.com

Redesigned Islander print edition set to launch on June 3; Spanish news website relaunched

With new website design in place (you’ve seen it, right?!?), redesigned Islander print edition set to launch on June 3. If you’ve visited our islandernews.com website this week, you likely noticed that it has a new design. Our goal with the new design is to provide you with a more attractive, easier-to-navigate and interesting experience. Now you can more quickly find the latest news from the island and beyond.
Internetmarketinginsidergroup.com

13 Amazing Examples of Brands on Social Media in 2021

It’s probably no surprise that social media is one of the top online activities worldwide. And the number of active users increases every year. Platforms like Instagram, Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube have given businesses innovative ways to connect with consumers near and far. Harnessing social media to stand out from the competition, build relationships with prospects and customers, and create a more significant social impact will help your business grow in 2021 and beyond.
Wales News Beat

Trending local news in Wales

(WALES, AK) The news in Wales never sleeps, and we’ve got you covered with daily updates. Catch up on what’s trending in your community. For more stories like these, click here.
Economytalkingbiznews.com

Senior editor Oster is departing Adweek

Erik Oster, a senior editor, agencies at Adweek, is leaving the publication on June 1. He had recently been promoted to the new position. Previously, he held the post of senior staff writer. Oster has been with Adweek for 5 years, joining as a staff writer. “More to come when...
Travelalaturkanews.com

TSA sees record pandemic air travel to start Memorial Day weekend

As CBS News' Michael George reports, the Transportation Security Administration counted more than 1.9 million people traveling through U.S. airports Friday, a number that hasn't been seen since March 2020 when the COVID-19 pandemic was just beginning. Dr. Anand Swaminathan, an assistant clinical professor of emergency medicine at St. Joseph's Hospital in New Jersey, joins CBSN's Lana Zak to discuss the potential pandemic impacts of this weekend's mass travel and what travelers should do when they reach their destination. CBSN is CBS News’ 24/7 digital streaming news service featuring live, anchored coverage available for free across all platforms. Launched in November 2014, the service is a premier destination for breaking news and original storytelling from the deep bench of CBS News correspondents and reporters. CBSN features the top stories of the day as well as deep dives into key issues facing the nation and the world. CBSN has also expanded to launch local news streaming services in major markets across the country. CBSN is currently available on CBSNews.com and the CBS News app across more than 20 platforms, as well as the Paramount+ subscription service. Subscribe to the CBS News YouTube channel: http://youtube.com/cbsnews​
Dealing With The Blog Members

This email is only to the few hundred of you, but the Membership is growing daily. There are two things on my mind this morning. Since you’re already a member let me just get right to it. You can handle it. I’d like to send out a quick email as...
5-26-21 Entertainment News

An actor who gained fame on “The Office” has passed away. Mark York is best known for playing Billy Merchant, the properties manager of the Dunder Mifflin office, who like York, was paraplegic, and who had awkward and uncomfortable run-ins with office manager Michael Scott, played by Steve Carrell. His co-stars are tweeting their condolences, with Rainn Wilson calling him a “terrific human” and Jenna Fischer calling him a “lovely man.” An obituary posted near his hometown in Ohio says York died last week of an unexpected illness at age 55.
Rider for UE Public Preview Now Works With Unreal Engine 5

The Unreal Engine 5 Early Preview looks exciting, doesn’t it? We’re happy to help you to get the most out of it with Rider for Unreal Engine. We spent the last few days after the announcement polishing our support and fixing various glitches here and there, and now we are happy to say:
The Impact of TikTok on Digital Marketing

In modern times, a good fraction of businesses happen online. Even for offline businesses, it is necessary to have a digital presence for marketing purposes. Social media is a powerful tool for brands to present their business offerings in front of their target audience. While Instagram, Facebook, and YouTube were popular for brand promotion, these days TikTok has taken the center stage. More than 300 brands have adopted TikTok brand marketing and used it to build a connection with a younger demographic. In this article, we will tell you all that you need to know about TikTok digital marketing.
The Youtuber has been caught flying a dog with helium balloons

These days, everything creates a “scene”. The digital world helps to consume content quickly and by thousands of people from all over the world. Recently police have arrested a popular YouTuber who decided to fly a dog with helium balloons. watching video. The Youtube dog was rescued from the second...
WWE Makes Another Surprising Firing Behind The Scenes

WWE made a ton of cuts to the company this week. In total more than 60 people lost their jobs, and we are still finding out new names that were on that list. The company fired Giancarlo Dittamo from the company this week. He was a part of WWE Studios and digital development. Dittamo had been with WWE since 2018 and he was a part of some notable projects.
Fry’s at Asante plans move forward in Surprise

The countdown to the opening of a long-awaited grocery store north of the intersection of 163rd and Grand avenues likely will start at the beginning of June. Visitors to our website will be limited to five stories per month unless they opt to subscribe. For $5.99, less than 20 cents...
Google can delete your Gmail, Photos and Drive! New rules go into effect tomorrow

Gmail, Photos and Drive users have been warned about major changes to their accounts for months, but the new rules will finally come into effect tomorrow. Google first sent warnings late last year explaining that it was changing its terms to allow the company to delete accounts and remove content without user consent. The update will affect anyone with a Gmail, Drive, or Photos account and may see all their data go straight to the digital trash.
Dogecoin Co-Creator: $DOGE Getting to a Dollar Isn’t Success

Billy Markus, one of the co-creators of the meme-inspired cryptocurrency Dogecoin (DOGE), has on social media argued that the price of one DOGE hitting a dollar would not be a success, as those who bought it at that price would like to see it hit $10 and so on. In...
The US Sun

What happened to Brittany Sharp on Dr Pimple?

DOCTOR Pimple Popper patient Brittany Sharp went to a consultation with Dr Lee to check out some warts she had developed on her body. Sharp had been dealing with the bumps for over 11 years and had not been able to find a doctor who could help her. What happened...