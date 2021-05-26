Cancel
Baton Rouge, LA

Feel Your Best: Three new wellness therapies to try in Baton Rouge [Sponsored]

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWorking out and eating well is just the beginning of your wellness journey. Three new therapies can take you the rest of the way, improving your mental, physical, and emotional wellbeing. The Covery, on Corporate Boulevard, offers an immersive, instant gratification of all the “feel good” and “good for you” treatments which Baton Rouge has never been offered before, all in one location. The new concept emphasizes wellness, recovery and injury prevention, and its offerings include Cryotherapy, IV Infusion, Float Therapy, HYPERBARIC Oxygen Therapy, NAD+, hydrafacials, compression therapy and lymphatic drainage, and much more.

