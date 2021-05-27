Cancel
Square Enix Unveils Dragon Quest XII: The Flames of Fate

By May 26, 18:30
Anime News Network
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSquare Enix's Dragon Quest 35th anniversary live stream on Thursday revealed that Square Enix is developing Dragon Quest XII: The Flames of Fate (Dragon Quest XII: Erabareshi Unmei no Honoo), the newest main game installment in the company's long-running Dragon Quest role-playing game series. The game's theme is "why do people live," and series creator Yuji Horii described the game as "darker" than other installments of the series, and a "Dragon Quest" for adults."

Person
Yuji Horii
