Square Enix Unveils Dragon Quest XII: The Flames of Fate
Square Enix's Dragon Quest 35th anniversary live stream on Thursday revealed that Square Enix is developing Dragon Quest XII: The Flames of Fate (Dragon Quest XII: Erabareshi Unmei no Honoo), the newest main game installment in the company's long-running Dragon Quest role-playing game series. The game's theme is "why do people live," and series creator Yuji Horii described the game as "darker" than other installments of the series, and a "Dragon Quest" for adults."www.animenewsnetwork.com