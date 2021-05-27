Square Enix Unveils Dragon Quest XII: The Flames of Fate

Whilst the RPG landscape has undergone countless changes over the years Dragon Quest has stayed just about the same. The throwback feel has largely been celebrated by fans. Yet it has also limited the appeal to newer players. Despite critical acclaim, the battle system and whimsical tone have prevented many players (in the west) from getting into the series. All signs point towards this undergoing major changes in Dragon Quest XII: The Flames of Fate. So what do we know about the upcoming changes and will they be for the better?