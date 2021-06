Vermont Governor Phil Scott says the state still hasn’t reached his COVID vaccination threshold goal to completely reopen the state. In April state officials announced a reopening plan based on projected vaccination rates called Vermont Forward. It set gradual goals to eliminate restrictions and reopen fully on July 4th. On May 21st Vermont’s Republican governor announced that the goals in the plan were being reached sooner than anticipated and said if the state hit an 80 percent vaccination rate he would lift any remaining restrictions and mandates that day. Based on the pace of shots at the time officials thought that might occur by June 8th.