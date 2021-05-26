Could This Be the Way to Better Home Care in America?
New legislation would expand the popular PACE home care program, but many would be left out. There's no doubt the pandemic put renewed emphasis on the need for viable, long-term care options to help older people age at home or in their community. One of the best known and effective programs to do it is PACE — the 25-year old federal Program of All inclusive Care for Elderly, an alternative to more traditional home and community based services for people 55 and older.