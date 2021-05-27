Cancel
NBA

Davis Bertans fouls out scoreless in Game 2 vs. Sixers

 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt all started so well for Davis Bertans. In the first half of Game 1, he erupted for 11 points, going 3-for-4 from 3-point range. But in the six quarters since, he's amassed only three total points, shooting 1-for-8 from deep. That includes a ghastly performance in Game 2 in...

Shaquille O'neal
Scott Brooks
Dwight Howard
Matisse Thybulle
Bradley Beal
Philadelphia 76ers
Washington Wizards
Miami Heat
NBAenquirerjournal.com

Homesley signs mult-year deal with Wizards

Former Porter Ridge High star Caleb Homesley signed a multi-year contract with the Washington Wizards on Saturday, the team announced via Twitter. Homesley was originally picked up by Washington after the 2020 NBA Draft and assigned to the G League. While the Wizards’ G League affiliate didn’t participate this season, Homesley played 16 games with the Erie BayHawks during the 2020-21 season.
NBAbostonnews.net

Wizards All-Star Bradley Beal to play with injured hamstring

Bradley Beal plans to play Tuesday night when the Washington Wizards face the Boston Celtics in the NBA play-in tournament. But Beal's balky hamstring remains an issue, even after he poured in 25 points in 35 minutes against the Charlotte Hornets on Sunday. "I didn't injure it any worse than...
NBAYardbarker

LaMelo Ball ‘got mugged’ by Davis Bertans on flagrant foul

Charlotte Hornets play-by-play announcer Eric Collins has grown his popularity with his over-the-top but hilarious calls during Hornets game. On Sunday he provided another gem when Washington Wizards forward Davis Bertans committed a flagrant-one foul on Hornets star rookie LaMelo Ball. Late in the third quarter, Ball sprinted down the...
NBAdarnews.com

Young rallies Hawks to playoff berth, 120-116 over Wizards

ATLANTA (AP) -- After watching the playoffs the last two years, Trae Young can't wait to see what it's like to suit up in the postseason. Young scored 33 points and John Collins hit a go-ahead 3-pointer with 24.4 seconds remaining Wednesday night, rallying Atlanta to a 120-116 victory over the Washington Wizards to clinch the Hawks' first playoff berth since 2017.
NBACBS Sports

Wizards' Davis Bertans: Makes four triples in loss

Bertans totaled 14 points (5-12 FG, 4-10 3Pt), four rebounds and two steals in a 120-116 loss to the Hawks on Wednesday. Bertans had a solid two-way performance, scoring in double figures for the sixth consecutive contest and recording multiple steals for just the eighth time this season. The forward has also made multiple threes in each of his last six games and averaged 13.3 points, 3.3 triples and 2.8 rebounds over that stretch.
NBAnumberfire.com

Wizards starting Davis Bertans in Friday's lineup against Cleveland

Washington Wizards forward Davis Bertans is starting in Friday's game against the Cleveland Cavaliers. Bertans will make his sixth start this season with Garrison Mathews potentially coming off the bench if Raul Neto is ruled out with a hamstring injury. In a matchup against a Cleveland unit ranked 16th in points allowed per game this season, our models project Bertans to score 22.4 FanDuel points at the salary of $4,400.
NBACBS Sports

Wizards' Raul Neto: Uncertain for play-in tourney

Wizards head coach Scott Brooks said Neto (hamstring) will be a game-time decision Tuesday for Washington's matchup with Boston in the play-in tournament, Ava Wallace of The Washington Post reports. Neto's sore left hamstring kept him off the floor for Washington's final two regular-season contests, but Brooks isn't closing the...
NBABullets Forever

Russell Westbrook named Eastern Conference Player of the Month for May 2021

On Monday, the NBA announced that Washington Wizards guard Russell Westbrook was named the Eastern Conference Player of the Month in May 2021. Westbrook averaged 26.3 points, 16.1 assists and 13.8 rebounds per game in nine contests. This is Westbrook’s ninth overall player of the month award, his first since Dec. 2017 when he played for the Oklahoma City Thunder.
NBANBA

Russell Westbrook for All-NBA 2020-21

In his 13th NBA season, Russell Westbrook is putting up some of the best numbers of his career and leading a late-season Wizards’ resurgence that has taken Washington from 15 games below .500 to the NBA Play-In Tournament. The former MVP averaged the most rebounds (11.5) and assists (11.7) of his career, averaged a triple-double for the fourth time in the last five years and just locked up his third assist title. Ask around the organization, however, and any teammate, coach or staffer will tell you that Westbrook’s biggest impact has come in the locker room rather than the stat sheet. Acquired by Washington just weeks before the start of the season, Westbrook has been a tone-setter for the team on and off the court, a leader for the Wizards’ young core and a superstar running mate for fellow All-NBA candidate Bradley Beal.
NBAblackchronicle.com

Warriors’ Stephen Curry beats out Wizards’ Bradley Beal to win second NBA scoring title

After an intense battle that raged for the entire season, Stephen Curry has officially clinched the scoring title over Bradley Beal, who only managed to put up 25 points in the Washington Wizards’ win over the Charlotte Hornets. Due to Beal’s relatively low total, Curry only needed three points to lock up the scoring race and took care of that in the first quarter of the Golden State Warriors matchup with the Memphis Grizzlies. Curry ended the season averaging 31.98 points per game to Beal’s 31.3.
FanSided

Washington Wizards: Breaking down the play-in tournament possibilities

The postseason is here, and the Washington Wizards are officially a part of the fun. The Wizards finished the season with the eighth-best record in the East. After a rocky start to the season, the play-in seemed like a saving grace, the only way the Wizards would reach the postseason. However, they actually would have made the playoffs if we were living in a pre-play-in society.
NBAcelticslife.com

Previewing the Celtics vs. Wizards Play-In Game

The NBA regular season officially concluded yesterday, and now it’s onto the NBA Playoffs, or the NBA Play-In Tournament for the Celtics. The seventh (for now) seeded Boston Celtics are taking on the eighth seeded Washington Wizards on Tuesday, May 18th at 9:00 EST. The Celtics have limped to the finish line, finishing 4-6 in their last ten games, while the Wizards have been surging lately, in large part due to the efforts of the NBA’s new all-time triple-double leader, Russell Westbrook.
NBAWashington Times

Beal, Westbrook lead underdog Wizards against Celtics

When the Wizards were rolling in April, Charles Barkley made a declaration: Washington would win the play-in tournament. And not just that, but the Hall of Famer and “Inside the NBA” analyst said “none of those teams” in the Eastern Conference should want to see the Wizards in the playoffs.
NBAWashington City Paper

Wizards Head Into Play-In Tournament With Momentum

As the final buzzer sounded inside Capital One Arena on Sunday afternoon, fans treated the home team to a standing ovation. The energy in the building was palpable as the Washington Wizards beat the Charlotte Hornets, 110-105, to favorably position themselves heading into the NBA’s new play-in tournament. With the win, the Wizards secured the eighth seed in the tournament and will earn an official playoff berth if they win either of their next two games.
NBACBS Sports

Wizards' Raul Neto: Likely available Tuesday

Neto (hamstring) is probable for Tuesday's play-in game against the Celtics. Coach Scott Brooks said Monday morning that the 28-year-old would be a game-time decision for Tuesday's contest, but the guard's outlook appears to have improved. Neto missed the finale two games of the season with the hamstring issue, but he started the previous 14 contests and averaged 11.3 points, 3.1 rebounds, 3.1 assists and 1.3 steals in 28.1 minutes.
NESN

Celtics Injury Report: Robert Williams Probably For Play-In Vs. Wizards

With everything on the line, the Boston Celtics may have some good news regarding availability for Tuesday’s play-in game. Robert Williams, who has been dealing with turf toe through the last stretch of the regular season, has been upgraded to probable for the match against the Washington Wizards. The sophomore...