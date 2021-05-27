Cancel
Young has career-high 27 points, Aces beat Mercury

By The Associated Press
WTOP
 2021-05-27

PHOENIX (AP) — Jackie Young scored a career-high 27 points, A’ja Wilson had 16 points and nine rebounds and the Las Vegas Aces beat the Phoenix Mercury 85-79 on Wednesday night. Phoenix (2-3) played its first game since guard Diana Taurasi fractured her sternum. She’s expected to miss at least...

