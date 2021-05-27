Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Jewell County, KS

Severe Weather Statement issued for Jewell, Mitchell, Osborne, Smith by NWS

weather.gov
 2021-05-27

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-05-26 23:10:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-27 02:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Jewell; Mitchell; Osborne; Smith A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1130 PM CDT FOR NORTHWESTERN MITCHELL...SOUTHWESTERN JEWELL...SOUTHEASTERN SMITH AND NORTHERN OSBORNE COUNTIES At 1119 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Bellaire to Portis to 7 miles southwest of Osborne, moving east at 45 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Bellaire, Lebanon and Downs. Radar indicates that the primary threat for large hail is centered near Alton. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH

alerts.weather.gov
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Osborne County, KS
City
Osborne, KS
County
Mitchell County, KS
County
Jewell County, KS
City
Alton, KS
County
Smith County, KS
City
Lebanon, KS
City
Jewell, KS
City
Bellaire, KS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Severe Weather#Severe Thunderstorms#Northern Osborne#Portis#Downs
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
News Break
NWS
Related
Albuquerque, NMPosted by
CBS News

4 dead, 1 critically injured after hot air balloon crash in New Mexico

Four people are dead and one is critically injured after a hot air balloon crashed into a power line in Albuquerque, New Mexico, on Saturday morning, police said. The balloon's pilot was among the dead, and all five victims were believed to have been riding in the hot air balloon, with ages ranging from 40 to 60 years old, the Albuquerque Police Department said.
Portland, ORNBC News

All time records fall as heat wave builds in Pacific Northwest

Oregon's largest city is likely to break another heat record Sunday after hitting an all-time high Saturday, forecasters said, after cities across the Pacific Northwest grappled with some of the hottest days in their history. Portland, Oregon, reached 108 degrees Saturday afternoon, according to the National Weather Service, beating its...
Florida StatePosted by
NBC News

Engineer warned of 'major structural damage' years before Florida condo collapsed

A consultant warned there was evidence of “major structural damage” below the pool deck of a Miami condo building nearly three years before it collapsed. As officials continue to investigate what caused the deadly collapse at the Champlain Towers South, officials in the Florida city’s Surfside suburb late Friday released a trove of documents related to the building, including the consultant's October 2018 report.
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
CNN

8 takeaways from the government's big UFO report

(CNN) — On Friday evening the US intelligence community released something remarkable: An unclassified report to Congress of unidentified aerial phenomena (UAP) aka UFOs. Which is a big deal! Especially when you consider that, for decades, the American government totally denied the existence of flying objects that they simply could not identify or, in some situations, explain.