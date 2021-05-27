Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Jewell, Mitchell, Osborne, Smith by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-26 23:20:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-26 23:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Jewell; Mitchell; Osborne; Smith A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1130 PM CDT FOR NORTHWESTERN MITCHELL...SOUTHWESTERN JEWELL...SOUTHEASTERN SMITH AND NORTHERN OSBORNE COUNTIES At 1119 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Bellaire to Portis to 7 miles southwest of Osborne, moving east at 45 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Bellaire, Lebanon and Downs. Radar indicates that the primary threat for large hail is centered near Alton. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH