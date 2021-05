With the COVID-19 pandemic still creating havoc globally, Team Canada didn't bring a star-studded lineup to Latvia for the IIHF men's World Hockey Championship. It's a similar situation to Canada's efforts at the 2018 Olympics, or even the Spengler Cup each year in Davos, Switzerland. When players like Sidney Crosby and Connor McDavid are unavailable, you have to make do with what you have. That's not to say Canada is a slouch by any means: the team is still a gold medal favorite and 19 of the 25 players on the roster have contributed to the over 3,000 NHL games played as a group. Even Owen Power and Cole Perfetti look to become big-time NHLers someday.