Syracuse, N.Y. – At 11:40 A.M. Saturday May 22nd, firefighters were called to the corner of Burt Street and Montgomery Street for a structure fire. Several people called 911 to report that a pickup truck was on fire, and that the flames had spread to a nearby building. The first units were on scene in just two minutes. Crews immediately began working to extinguish the fire, and the building was searched for any trapped occupants. It was determined that no one was inside.