Every workplace has those employees that many will label “difficult”. Dealing with these unique humans isn’t an easy task and one of the biggest frustrations for many, especially leaders who are responsible for creating and maintaining a strong, healthy work environment. The most frantic calls I receive from my mentorship clients are often around how to deal with these employees and here’s the secret to success: “Difficult” people don’t exist. No one ever wakes up in the morning and decides to make life difficult for others. They just don’t…so change the label and the context and keep reading.