newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Michigan State

Avoiding meltdown: Michigan’s nuclear future

downtownpublications.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDriving along the I-75 corridor between Detroit and Toledo, one can catch glimpses of the twin curved silos of the Enrico Fermi Nuclear Generating Station, known as Fermi 2, that sits on the shores of Lake Erie. Owned by DTE Energy and in operation since 1988, Fermi 2 has produced more than 200 billion kilowatt-hours (KW) of electricity per year – enough electricity to light up a city of one million people at any given time.

www.downtownpublications.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
Local
Michigan Business
City
Detroit, MI
Local
Michigan Industry
City
Bridgman, MI
State
Georgia State
City
Charlevoix, MI
Local
Michigan Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nuclear Energy#Nuclear Waste#Nuclear Meltdown#Nuclear Radiation#Fermi 2#Dte Energy#D C Cook Units#Ukrainian#Science#Fermi 1#Egle#Congress#Watts Bar Unit#American Electric Power#Ontario Power Generation#Princeton University#Department Of Energy#Opec#Sierra Club#Atomic Energy Commission
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
FEMA
News Break
Energy Industry
News Break
Politics
News Break
Industry
Country
Japan
Related
Michigan StatePosted by
Matthew Donnellon

Independent Commission Preparing to Re-draw Michigan Districts

Michigan is in the midst of a redistricting effort. In the United States, districts are redrawn every 10 years to reflect demographic changes in the state. This time it will be different as an independent group, the Independent Citizens Redistricting Commission, will be redrawing the boundaries instead of the state legislature, “Michigan’s Independent Citizens Redistricting Commission — a group of five independents, four Republicans and four Democrats randomly selected from a pool of thousands of applicants — is constitutionally obligated to redraw the state’s Congressional, state House and state Senate political district maps based on the latest U.S. Census data and a myriad of other criteria, including communities of interest.”
Florida StateNew York Post

Michigan gov used unauthorized company for Florida charter flight

The private company whose plane ferried Michigan Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer to Florida — in defiance of her own travel warnings — was not authorized to carry out charter flights, it was revealed Monday. Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) spokesman Elizabeth Isham Cory told the Detroit Free Press that neither Air...
Michigan StatePosted by
MLive

Republicans call on Michigan to end supplemental federal unemployment checks

Republican members of Michigan’s congressional delegation have joined a call to end federal supplemental unemployment benefits in an attempt to revitalize the workforce. Michigan’s seven GOP congressional representatives wrote to Gov. Gretchen Whitmer on Monday, May 17, advising she end Michigan’s participation in federal supplemental unemployment insurance benefits programs. The...
Michigan StateMidland Daily News

Attorney urges Michigan residents to contact legislator for flood relief

A year later, victims of the 2020 mid-Michigan flood are still looking for compensation for flood relief from the state and federal governments. Ven Johnson Law held a press conference Monday to provide updates on the litigation against the state of Michigan and the federal government regarding the 2002 Edenville Dam failure. A press release was also sent out that morning form the Midland Small Business alliance about testimony provided to the U.S. House Appropriations Subcommittee on Energy and Water Development and Related Agencies.
Michigan StateDaily Telegram

New COVID-19 cases plummet in Michigan

Michigan reported far fewer coronavirus cases in the week ending Sunday, adding 14,383 new cases. That's down 34% from the previous week's tally of 21,781 new cases of the virus that causes COVID-19. Michigan ranked third among the states where coronavirus was spreading the fastest on a per-person basis, a...
Michigan StatePosted by
Bend With Tasha

Is Michigan Required to Wear a Mask?

(Photo By Kastasha Harris/Pexels) Just a few days ago we received information that people that reside in Michigan no longer have to wear masks. This announcement has raised a lot of questions in the state of Michigan regarding what places, vaccinated and not vaccinated.
Michigan Statewlen.com

Rep. Kahle Reacts to Changes to Michigan Mask Mandates

Adrian, MI – State Representative Bronna Kahle reacted to the announcement of the lifting of most mask mandates in the State of Michigan. Kahle talked to WLEN News about the change of course from Governor Gretchen Whitmer’s administration…. Tune into our local and state newscasts, anytime day or night, for...
Michigan StateWNDU

Michigan Rep. Upton supports commission to investigate Jan. 6 riot

Mich. (WNDU) - Michigan GOP representative Fred Upton is pushing back against certain members of his own party. He believes some Republicans are downplaying the violence during the capitol riots on January 6. “It was chilling, uh, what happened. Uh, absolutely chilling. And that’s why I think that it’s important...
Michigan Statewkar.org

Michigan Hospital 'Cautiously Optimistic' About New Mask Rules

On the one hand, surgical masks are just medical supplies. Non-pharmaceutical interventions are what epidemiologists call them. On the other hand, over the past year, they became much more than that - a symbol of how far life is from normal. So the CDC's new guidance that vaccinated people don't need to wear masks in most settings has been greeted as a major pandemic milestone. President Biden called it a great day for the country.
Michigan StateUpNorthLive.com

Michigan COVID-19: 2,230 new cases, 20 deaths

MICHIGAN (WPBN/WGTU) – The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the state of Michigan is now 876,854 with total deaths at 18,627. The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services reported 2,230 cases and 20 deaths on , May 17. The daily count includes cases since Saturday. Recovered cases:
Michigan Stateabc12.com

Michigan reports continued drops in key COVID-19 statistics

LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - Michigan’s three key COVID-19 statistics all have declined to levels from before the March and April surge. The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services reported 1,289 new COVID-19 illnesses on Saturday and 2,230 cases combined for Sunday and Monday. Saturday’s total of new cases ties the lowest single-day increase since March 6.
Michigan StateDetroit News

Amtrak gets OK for 110 mph trains in part of Michigan

Amtrak announced Monday it will increase the maximum speed of its trains along a 45-mile stretch between Kalamazoo and Albion next week and restore an additional Pontiac/Detroit-Chicago Wolverine Service round trip this summer. The federal government granted approval to Amtrak and the Michigan Department of Transportation to increase maximum speeds...
Michigan StatePosted by
1240 WJIM

Amazon Adding About 3,200 Michigan Jobs

We've all heard some of our friends or family members professing that they don't shop on Amazon because it competes with brick and mortar businesses and takes jobs from local people. You may even read some such criticisms in the comments section below or on our Facebook page. But make no mistake, Amazon fulfillment centers do employ Michiganders and the retail giant is currently hiring.