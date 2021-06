Do you have any egg boxes or cardboard stored in your house? Today we will do many crafts with those cardboard boxes, we will turn them into a lot of decorative objects that will look very beautiful in your living room and or kitchen. The best thing is that these crafts can be done by yourself or even with the help of young children. So, the whole family will have a fun time together. Go find those boxes that you were about to throw away and let's start playing with them.