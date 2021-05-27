Cancel
Winston-salem, NC

Artworks Galley to present solo show by artist Woodie Anderson

By Fran Daniel
Winston-Salem Journal
 22 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSOLO EXHIBIT: Woodie Anderson’s “Tooth and Nail: Fragments,” a solo show, will be on exhibit June 3-26 at Artworks Gallery, 564 N. Trade St., Winston-Salem. A Meet the Artist Reception will be 7-9 p.m. June 4 during the Gallery Hop. Working with original drawings and text, found images, historical snippets and the fever-dreams of an exhausted soul, Anderson continues her “Tooth and Nail” series exploring the tenacity of the human spirit. This exhibit features screen prints on paper and reclaimed fabrics, watercolor s and mixed media. A pop-up gift shop featuring Anderson’s hand-printed tea towels, note cards, HankiePankie Art Hankies and patches will be open. The exhibit is free and open to the public. June gallery hours are 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Thursday, Friday and Saturday and 1-4 p.m. Sunday.

