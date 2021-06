A man in North Carolina is still in shock after hitting it big with a winning scratch-off lottery ticket. Jeremy Pruitt, of Wilkes County, purchased a lottery ticket in the the $150 Million Cash Explosion scratch-off game while recently at the Run-In on Oakwoods Road in Wilkesboro, according to the North Carolina Education Lottery. After scratching the ticket while still inside the store, he found that his $20 purchase was a good investment.