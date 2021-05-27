Cuban baseball player defects after arriving in Florida

The pandemic restrictions of the past year caused a lot of anxiety and distress for many, but baseball players for the Menifee Valley Little League Challenger Division were especially hard hit. Families with special needs children used the outlet as more than a way for their children to keep physically active. The socialization they experienced by being part of a team is what parents say has been the home run of their involvement with the organization. Amy Ross-Frahn became the Challenger Division Representative about 10 years ago to enable children and adults ages four and older with physical, mental and developmental challenges to enjoy the game of baseball, regardless of any challenges they may face. There is no charge for registration and each player receives a full uniform. The pla.