Cuban baseball player defects after arriving in Florida

EARLVILLE – The Little Ten Conference baseball coaches have selected the 2021 Little Ten All-Conference Baseball Team. There were 16 players chosen to this season’s team. Newark (14-0)—IHSA Class 1A Regional Champions, IHSA Class 1A Sectional Champions, IHSA Class 1A Supersectional Champions, 3rd Place IHSA Class 1A State Finals – **Lucas Pasakarnis (Jr…C)—.424/.505/.529, 42 RBI, 22 runs, 8 SB, .996% fielding; Two-Time Unanimous Selection; **Dalton Reibel (Sr…P/3B)—.388/.490/.500, 24 RBI, 30 runs; 11-0 with 2.12 ERA and 67 Ks in 62.2 innings; **Jared Slivka (Sr…IF)—.383/.434/.479, 28 RBI, 40 runs, 8 SB, 1.000% fielding; **Tegan Kruser (Jr…SS)—.393/.495/.472, 11 RBI, 40 runs, 8 SB, .918% fielding; **Jake Kruser (So…CF)—.357/.416/.400, 18 RBI, 21 runs, 7 SB, 1.000% fielding; **Joe Martin (So…P/2B)—.375/.495/.431, 27 RBI, 22 runs, 9 SB; 7-1 with 1.06 ERA and 96 Ks in 46.1 innings.