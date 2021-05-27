Cancel
Cuban baseball player defects after arriving in Florida

Marion Chronicle-Tribune
 2021-05-27

HAVANA (AP) — The Cuban Baseball Federation confirmed Wednesday night that one of the players on the national team defected a few hours after the squad arrived in Florida to participate in a qualifying tournament for the Summer Olympics in Tokyo. The organization identified the player as César Prieto, 22.

