Livestock Report: May 27

Northern Virginia Daily
 2021-05-27

M&L 1, 400-499 lbs., $141.00-151.00; 500-599 lbs., $136.00-162.50; 600-699 lbs., $129.00-132.00; 700-799 lbs., $127.00-131.00; 800-899 lbs., $113.00-114.00; 900-999 lbs., $109.00. M&L 1-2, 700-799 lbs., $125.50. M&L 2, 300-399 lbs., $140.00; 400-499 lbs., $140.00-150.00; 500-599 lbs., $121.00-130.00; 600-699 lbs., $124.00-127.00; 700-799 lbs., $126.50; 800-899 lbs., $100.00. M&L 3, 300-399 lbs., $138.00;...

Hinsdale, NYTimes-Herald

MAPLEHURST LIVESTOCK MARKET INC.

MAPLEHURST LIVESTOCK MARKET INC. 1421 KENT RD HINSDALE, NY 14743 For Mon. June 28th: 195 Holstein and Holstein cross heifers. These heifers are weanlings to breeding size, Al sired, double inoculated, free stall housed, and come form a herd with a 28,000 lb. ave. Plus our usual run of quality dairy replacements. Market Report for the week of Jan. 18th: Dairy replacements from $400 to $1650's aughter cattle per 100 lbs.: cows from $2 to $79, bulls from $60 to $100; bull calves from $20 to $1.45; heifer calves from $10 to $55. For more information phone Barry @ 716-557-2266 or Bob @ 716-557-2584.
Agriculturecapitalpress.com

Selected Western livestock auctions

(Eugene Livestock Auction) Comments: Slaughter cows steady. Bulls $3-$5 higher. Good quality feeder calves $8-$10 up. Sheep and goats steady. Look for our upcoming Monday sheep and goat sale June 28th. Monday July 12th we are planning on a larger sheep and goat sale with a good amount of feeder lambs. Call to consign now! Thank you for your continued business!
Agricultureagfax.com

DTN Livestock Midday: Hogs Brace Themselves Ahead of Quarterly Report

Feeder cattle futures could care less that the live cattle and lean hog contracts are skeptical; when corn trades lower feeders find themselves an opportunity and capitalize on it. Feeder cattle futures are the only livestock contracts really taking full advantage of Thursday’s support as both live cattle and lean...
AgricultureAtlas Obscura

Inside the World of Obscure Livestock

This recipe is adapted from a special edition of the June 12, 2021 Gastro Obscura newsletter. On a summer day in 1951, thousands of chicken aficionados filled a stadium in Arkansas to watch a bird be crowned “the Chicken of Tomorrow.” This was no beauty contest. Backed by the Department of Agriculture, the competition had one goal: to find a chicken so ample, so blessed with meaty breasts and thighs, that poultry, which was still associated with wealth and prosperity, would become cheap and affordable for every American.
AgricultureGuard Online

Livestock need shade in summer

As the summer temperatures rise, livestock producers should make sure their animals have a way to keep cool, Dr. David Fernandez, Extension livestock specialist and interim dean of Graduate Studies and Continuing Education for the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff, said. Overheating can cause animals to lose their appetites, become fatigued, and in extreme cases, die.
Agricultureagfax.com

DTN Livestock Open: Another Volatile Week May Unfold

Live cattle made a token bounce on Friday, and it is unclear whether it will continue. Packers will need to pay higher this week or futures could settle into a sideways pattern. The direction of hogs is anyone’s guess, which will keep traders very cautious to begin the week. Cattle:...
Cadillac News

Clare County livestock auction

Butcher Cattle: choice colored steers, $100 to $119; choice colored heifers, $100 to $115; good colored steers and heifers, $90 to $110; choice Holstein steers, $90 to $113; heavy bulls, $85 to $112; heifer cows, $70 to $89; commercial utility cows, $65 to $75; thin lean cows, $10 to $55; cow/calf pairs and bred females, (0 head), $825 to $1250. Feeder Cattle: colored feeder steers 500 pounds and under, $100 to $145; colored feeder steers 500 pounds and over, $100 to $145; colored feeder heifers 500 pounds and under, $100 to $140; colored feeder heifers 500 pounds and over, $90 to $130; Holstein feeder steers 500 pounds and under, $70 to $105; Holstein feeder steers 500 pounds and over, $70 to $100; colored feeder bulls 800 pounds and under, $65 to $112; Holstein feeder bulls 800 pounds and under, $60 to $85. Calves: heifer calves, $50 to $100; Beef calves 300 pounds and under, $100 to $180; calves 1, $75 to $130; calves 2, $75 to $110; calves 3, $25 to $85. Sheeps and Goats: lambs, $230 to $350; ewes, $70 to $155; rams, $60 to $80; goats, $75 to $265. Hogs: butcher hogs (200-299 pounds), $60 to $77.50; fleshy sows, $40 to $65; boars and stags, $9 to $11; feeder pigs, $35 (per head); (165) 1st cutting hay (per bale), $575 to $8.50; (0) 2nd and 3rd cutting hay (per bale), $4.50 to $5; (60) straw (per bale), $2.50 to $3.75; (1) round bales, $25.
Placerville, CAMountain Democrat

Junior Livestock Auction this weekend

The 2021 Junior Livestock Show & Auction takes place at the El Dorado County Fairgrounds in Placerville, June 18-20. The event is the culmination of months of hard work for local youth who have put time and a lot of effort into raising quality animals — rabbits, goats, sheep, pigs, cattle and poultry.
Kansas City, MOmeatpoultry.com

Making livestock traceability work

KANSAS CITY, MO. – Meat producers have tagged livestock for identification purposes for decades. But the tags of today have benefits beyond a sign of ownership. In its first in-person event of 2021, the Agricultural Business Council of Kansas City recently held a seminar and panel discussion aimed at exploring the benefits of traceability for all segments of the beef supply chain.
Chicago, ILPosted by
Daily Herald

Grains lower, livestock higher.

CHICAGO -- Grain futures were lower on Monday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade. Wheat for July was off 3.25 cents at $6.7175 a bushel; July corn lost 13.50 cents at $6.6575 a bushel; July oats fell 11.50 cents at $3.70 a bushel; while July soybeans declined 16.25 cents at $14.9075 a bushel.
Agriculturelexblog.com

Produce Grown by Livestock May Be Food Safety Risk

FDA published a report on June 11 that expresses concerns with farm animal operations located nearby fields growing produce. The report focuses on a 2020 Salmonella enteritidis outbreak in peaches that affected 101 people across 17 states and explains FDA’s testing and traceback processes from the outbreak. The report explains...
Little Rock, ARStuttgart Daily Leader

USDA launches 2021 Agricultural Resource Management Survey

Little Rock, Arkansas – The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s National Agricultural Statistics Service (NASS) is collecting data from approximately 50,000 farmers and ranchers for its annual Agricultural Resource Management Survey (ARMS). The survey looks at all aspects of U.S. agricultural production, the well-being of farm households, farm finances, chemical usage, and various farm production characteristics. The survey also collects detailed information on production practices, costs, and returns for different commodities on a rotating basis. In 2021, the survey will take a closer look at corn, rice, dairy and organic dairy in the United States.
Economyklpw.com

May 2021 Missouri Jobs Report

Missouri’s smoothed seasonally adjusted unemployment rate increased by a tenth of a percentage point in May 2021, rising to 4.2 percent from the April 2021 rate of 4.1 percent. The May 2021 rate was 5.4 percentage points lower than the May 2020 rate. The rate had reached a low of 3.1 percent starting in July 2018, before gradually edging up to 3.5 percent by the end of 2019, and then to 3.7 percent in March 2020. The COVID-19 effect hit in April 2020, spiking the rate to 12.5 percent for that month. The rate decreased monthly for the rest of 2020, reaching 4.4 percent in December, and continued gradually downward through the first four months of 2021. The increase of a tenth of a percentage point in May 2021 appears to be related to a temporary shortage in the supply of semiconductor chips, which caused production slowdowns in some manufacturing industries.
Daviess County, INWashington Times-Herald

May food inspection report

The following inspections were made in May by the Daviess County Health Department:. Hardees, 2004 E. Nat’l Hwy.; one non-critical violation, observed mold present on ice maker discharge chute and door (corrected). The following establishments had no violations:. Jay C Food Stores, 20 Cherry Tree Plaza;. Washington Save-A-Lot, 300 S.E....
AgricultureJamestown Sun

Test forages for nitrate before grazing or feeding

With greater than 60% of North Dakota in extreme or exceptional drought, crops across the state are facing significant quality and yield challenges. In addition, livestock producers are concerned about having adequate forage for hay and grazing. Utilizing drought-affected crops for livestock feed is a common practice; however, producers must consider the potential risks. One factor that needs to be considered is the risk of nitrate toxicity.
Animalsstalberttoday.ca

Pollinator week buzzes in

There are free resources buzzing into your computer this week about the bees beneath your feet. National Pollinator Week, which is June 21-27, is an international event run by the Pollinator Partnership to raise awareness of the world’s pollinators, which include birds, bats, bees, butterflies, beetles, and other small mammals. Pollinators help 75 to 95 per cent of the world’s plants reproduce, which reduces soil erosion, boosts carbon storage, creates half the world’s oils, fibres, and raw materials, and produces one-third of the human diet.
Sciencecgiar.org

From science to impact: a chat with women scientists at CIMMYT

At the International Maize and Wheat Improvement Center (CIMMYT), staff are one of our most important assets. We anchor our commitment to diversity and inclusion through our vision, mission and organizational strategy. We interpret workplace diversity as understanding, accepting and valuing all aspects of one’s identity, including gender. Scientists such...
Animalsthepigsite.com

Swine it #98: Statistical principles in pig research: facts and myths - Dr. Nora Bello

"𝘐𝘵 𝘪𝘴 𝘷𝘦𝘳𝘺 𝘪𝘮𝘱𝘰𝘳𝘵𝘢𝘯𝘵 𝘵𝘰 𝘶𝘯𝘥𝘦𝘳𝘴𝘵𝘢𝘯𝘥 𝘵𝘩𝘦 𝘦𝘹𝘱𝘦𝘳𝘪𝘮𝘦𝘯𝘵𝘢𝘭 𝘥𝘦𝘴𝘪𝘨𝘯 𝘪𝘯 𝘢𝘯𝘪𝘮𝘢𝘭 𝘳𝘦𝘴𝘦𝘢𝘳𝘤𝘩 – 𝘩𝘰𝘸 𝘵𝘩𝘦 𝘴𝘵𝘶𝘥𝘺 𝘸𝘢𝘴 𝘭𝘢𝘪𝘥 𝘰𝘶𝘵 𝘢𝘯𝘥 𝘰𝘳𝘨𝘢𝘯𝘪𝘻𝘦𝘥. 𝘛𝘩𝘢𝘵 𝘸𝘪𝘭𝘭 𝘨𝘪𝘷𝘦 𝘶𝘴 𝘮𝘢𝘯𝘺 𝘪𝘯𝘴𝘪𝘨𝘩𝘵𝘴 𝘪𝘯𝘵𝘰 𝘵𝘩𝘦 𝘥𝘢𝘵𝘢 𝘨𝘦𝘯𝘦𝘳𝘢𝘵𝘪𝘰𝘯 𝘱𝘳𝘰𝘤𝘦𝘴𝘴." - 𝗗𝗿. 𝗡𝗼𝗿𝗮 𝗕𝗲𝗹𝗹𝗼. 𝗪𝗵𝗮𝘁 𝘆𝗼𝘂 𝘄𝗶𝗹𝗹 𝗹𝗲𝗮𝗿𝗻:. 1. The biggest statistical mistakes made in animal research. 2....