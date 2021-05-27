Livestock Report: May 27

Butcher Cattle: choice colored steers, $100 to $119; choice colored heifers, $100 to $115; good colored steers and heifers, $90 to $110; choice Holstein steers, $90 to $113; heavy bulls, $85 to $112; heifer cows, $70 to $89; commercial utility cows, $65 to $75; thin lean cows, $10 to $55; cow/calf pairs and bred females, (0 head), $825 to $1250. Feeder Cattle: colored feeder steers 500 pounds and under, $100 to $145; colored feeder steers 500 pounds and over, $100 to $145; colored feeder heifers 500 pounds and under, $100 to $140; colored feeder heifers 500 pounds and over, $90 to $130; Holstein feeder steers 500 pounds and under, $70 to $105; Holstein feeder steers 500 pounds and over, $70 to $100; colored feeder bulls 800 pounds and under, $65 to $112; Holstein feeder bulls 800 pounds and under, $60 to $85. Calves: heifer calves, $50 to $100; Beef calves 300 pounds and under, $100 to $180; calves 1, $75 to $130; calves 2, $75 to $110; calves 3, $25 to $85. Sheeps and Goats: lambs, $230 to $350; ewes, $70 to $155; rams, $60 to $80; goats, $75 to $265. Hogs: butcher hogs (200-299 pounds), $60 to $77.50; fleshy sows, $40 to $65; boars and stags, $9 to $11; feeder pigs, $35 (per head); (165) 1st cutting hay (per bale), $575 to $8.50; (0) 2nd and 3rd cutting hay (per bale), $4.50 to $5; (60) straw (per bale), $2.50 to $3.75; (1) round bales, $25.