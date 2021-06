North Bannock Fire District is seeking volunteer firefighters. They posted the following message on their social media site:. We are still looking for volunteers. The position is open to anyone in the Portneuf Valley, though we would love to have more volunteers that live in the North Bannock Fire District. Must be able to attend trainings on Wednesday and Saturday. Volunteer means the only payment is the joy of helping others in their time of need. Must have a strong work ethic, be self-motivated, and willing to wear gear that is heavy, hot, and uncomfortable. Must also be able to follow directions, but willing to step up and lead when needed. Must pass a background check and be physically able to perform the job tasks of carrying air packs, ladders, saws, and a valid drivers license. Complete the application request at www.northbannockfire.us.