Gaming laptops do have a bad reputation for being big and bulky, and for good reasons too. A lot of manufacturers make the mistake of putting in as much horsepower as possible into a laptop and not care about a laptop’s main advantage over a desktop, its portability. With the ROG Zephyrus M, Asus has figured out a way to balance both of those aspects that make a laptop great. And for that reason, it is one of the best laptop with i7 processor and the best laptop out there for gaming.