It’s been more than a decade since Friends ended, and yet, fans still can’t get enough Friends TV show gifts. Friends—which starred Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry and David Schwimmer— premiered on NBC in September 1994 and ran for 10 seasons and 10 years until its finale in May 2004. The series followed six friends—Rachel Green, Monica Geller, Phoebe Buffay, Joey Tribbiani, Chandler Bing and Ross Geller—in New York City as they dated, laughed and had adventures throughout their 20s and 30s. Now all these years later, the love of Friends continues on HBO Max with the long-awaited Friends reunion episode, “The One Where They Get Back Together,” which you bet we’ll be watching over and over again too.