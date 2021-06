The global search for Syracuse University’s next vice chancellor, provost and chief academic officer has culminated with the selection of Gretchen Ritter, a highly respected and dynamic academic administrator who has held leadership roles at some of the country’s most prominent institutions of higher education. Ritter, currently executive dean and vice provost for The Ohio State University College of Arts and Sciences, will assume her new role on Oct. 1. Her appointment was approved by the Executive Committee of the Board of Trustees and endorsed by the search committee charged with identifying the finalists for this critically important position.