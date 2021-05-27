Young Entrepreneurs: Hunter Allen and Grounded Works
BLOWING ROCK — Call Hunter Allen the hometown “triple play” entrepreneur. “I went to Blowing Rock School, Watauga High School and Appalachian State University,” said Allen. “It was an easy decision to open Grounded Works in Blowing Rock since I know the town, the people and this market. I think a lot of my designs will appeal to the seasonal residents, as well as the many tourists who browse through the downtown stores looking for something unique, special, and of high quality.”www.wataugademocrat.com