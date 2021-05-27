Young Entrepreneurs: Hunter Allen and Grounded Works

OWASSO – For Jaxon Vancuren and Hayden Tallman, one of the best ideas they could come up with for a new business in Owasso might have been one of the most needed. Both of the college aged Owasso High School graduates came to the realization over the past few months that the community was without a consistent recycling pickup service. The idea was enticing enough that it convinced Tallman to move back to town after a time away.