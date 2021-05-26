newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Muskogee County, OK

School for the Blind students take part in crosswalk project

By Rebecca Walkup
Enid News and Eagle
 5 days ago

Next time you are on Gibson Street, you’ll notice a new crosswalk connecting Oklahoma School for the Blind and Civitan Park. Students in Cheryl Daniels’ Service Learning class at Oklahoma School for the Blind repainted the crosswalk on May 13. With the help of Lacey Wallace and Jesse Garcia from Oklahoma State University Extension High Obesity Prevention (HOP) program and Doug Walton from the Muskogee County Health Department, students used yellow spray paint to make the railings leading to the crosswalk more visible and white paint and paint rollers to paint the crosswalk.

www.enidnews.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Oklahoma Government
County
Muskogee County, OK
Local
Oklahoma Education
Muskogee County, OK
Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jesse Garcia
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Crosswalk Project#Transportation Planning#High School Students#City Streets#Transportation Department#Osb#Aim Infrastructure#Osu Hop#Infrastructure Committee#School Hours#Pedestrians#Traffic#Construction#Civitan Park#Gibson Street#Yellow Spray Paint#White Paint#Railings
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Obesity
News Break
Infrastructure Construction
News Break
Education
News Break
Politics
Related
Muskogee, OKMuskogee Daily Phoenix

Okie from Muskogee: Price makes time to celebrate Muskogee

Matthew Price has considered many ways to help make Muskogee a better place. "I always wanted to help people, and the best place to do that is to start at home,” Price said. "The city is just like anything else in life, you care about it, give time to it, do what you can to help it grow, make it better."