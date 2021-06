Labour has accused the government of a "catastrophic misstep" by failing to stop travel from India to prevent the spread of a new more virulent Covid variant.Shadow health secretary Jonathan Ashworth said the UK had borders "about as secure as a sieve" and accused Matt Hancock of ignoring a warning a month ago.The government has been accused of being slow to impose travel restrictions on India so that they would not overshadow a planned travel visit by Boris Johnson to the country.But the visit was ultimately cancelled after the south Asian country faced a huge wave of Covid and mass...