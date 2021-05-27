Dragon Quest XII: The Flames of Fate Is a More 'Adult' Dragon Quest, Has Player Choice, New Combat Style
Dragon Quest XII: The Flames of Fate has been announced, and it certainly sounds interesting. It's been described as "Dragon Quest for adults" by series creator Yuji Horii. It'll apparently have player choices that can change the story, and a "new" combat system. Those familiar with Dragon Quest will know that the mainline games have always had turn based battles — but it sounds like this is changing, at least to some degree.www.pushsquare.com