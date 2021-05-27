Dragon Quest XII: The Flames of Fate Is a More 'Adult' Dragon Quest, Has Player Choice, New Combat Style

Dragon Quest, one of the most influential and successful JRPG franchises, is celebrating its 35th birthday today. In celebration of this milestone birthday Square Enix announced three new titles that are in early stages of development that will have the same global release date, which are Dragon Quest XII, Dragon Quest III HD-2D Remake and Dragon Quest Treasures. In addition to these titles, a mobile puzzle game with the working title Dragon Quest Keshi Keshi (final name TBD) was announced during the livestream, which has been archived for viewing here.