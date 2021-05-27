The P-Bruins had three players named to the Atlantic All-Star Team

Keep your distance - The 65th annual Blue-Gold All-Star Football Game is set for Friday night, June 18, at the University of Delaware. Tickets must be ordered from the University of Delaware websites in blocks of two or four. Just think, “It’s not odd.” It's a social distancing thing. No tickets will be sold at the stadium prior to the game. Cape is sending Ja’Vaughn Burton, Kurtis Wells and Jaden Davis to represent the Gold squad. I ran into the Cape players June 7 at Cape as they were picking up their equipment. Burton and Davis will report to Salisbury University in August to play football for the Seagulls. Wells, a great kid and an awesome defensive player who graduated with a 3.4 GPA, told me he is entering the workforce and may move to Wyoming, where his sister lives. My professional response was, “No really, what are you doing?”