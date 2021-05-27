Cancel
NHL

The P-Bruins had three players named to the Atlantic All-Star Team

By Stanley Cup of Chowder
chatsports.com
 23 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt was a weird season for the Providence Bruins. First, they didn’t even play in Providence. Next, they only played 26 games. Then, they only played three different teams. Finally, there were no playoffs, and their season just kind of ended. HOWEVER, they still had a whole bunch of guys...

