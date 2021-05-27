Cancel
College Sports

Clemson Defeats Georgia Tech With the Long-Ball

By Rod Mackenzie
247Sports
 22 days ago

Georgia Tech opened pod play in the ACCT Wednesday night against Clemson. The Tigers lost their opening game against Louisville Tuesday morning eliminating them from winning the pod. That loss didn’t stop them from making the best of their final game of the pod. Trailing 3-0 after three innings, Clemson...

